Naramata Inn Set to Kick Off 2021 Season With March 10th Reopening

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | The much-anticipated reopening of Naramata Inn for the 2021 seasons starts rolling out on March 10 with new flock members, weekend brunch and the return of the ’Naramata Inn at Home’ program. Chef Ned Bell and team will launch new seasonal, sustainable and hyper-local menus starting with lunch on March 10, dinner on March 17, and a weekend brunch service kicking off on March 20. The Inn will start welcoming overnight guests on Friday, March 19. Both the Inn’s restaurant and accommodation will be operating five days a week – Wednesday through Sunday – throughout spring, with reservations available now at naramatainn.com. New menus will be revealed online early next week, with sample menus currently available to whet guests’ appetites.

Diners can expect to graze on signature lunch dishes like Outlandish Shellfish Chowder, Golden Potato Gnocchi with Fraser Valley Duck Confit, and Pacific Scallops and Crispy Pork Belly. Dinner is still one of the most sought-after reservations in 2021 and menu highlights are Organic BC Beef Tartare with Duck Egg Emulsion, Wild Pacific Halibut with Garnet Valley Celeriac Cream, and Little Cedar Falls Steelhead with Ambrosia Apple and Gelderman Farms Bacon Choucroute. Weekends are about to get a whole lot tastier around Naramata with Chef Ned’s weekend brunch service launching Saturday, March 20. From 11:00 am through 2:30 pm, diners can kick off their weekend plans with items such as Duck Egg Frittata with Wild BC Side Stripe Shrimp, Apple Cider Sourdough Waffles with Naramata Fruit, or Eggs Benedict with Maple-Cured Salmon.

With accommodations nearly 50% booked for the season, and spring and summer dining filling up already, guests are encouraged to reserve now for both the restaurant and stays at the Inn to avoid disappointment at naramatainn.com.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
Chef Ned Bell Dishes Up Takeout Seafood Chowder for National Chowder Chowdown

