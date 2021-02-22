Community News / North Vancouver

Sons of Vancouver to Launch New Cocktail Menu Inspired by Vintage National Geographic

Portrait

The GOODS from Sons Of Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC | The lads at Sons of Vancouver Distillery on the North Shore are launching a new cocktail menu. Bartender Faron Bainbridge “came to SOV from the Chill Winston in Gastown and brought his cocktail prowess and extensive collection of Hawaiian shirts,” say SOV owner James Lester. The new menu leans on that island vibe. “This is probably the tenth cocktail menu at SOV and we’ve always done something out of the ordinary for each one. These days with everyone shooting QR codes on their phone, we wanted something that made you look twice and appreciate the consideration.”

The menu was designed by Faron with the art executed by Sam Parker (@parkerdesign.jpg). It sees a fantastically fabricated December 2020 issue of National Geographic, where it seems Oceanic islands were mapped and invented for the purpose of creating a two-page cocktail magazine.

“Since we opened we have always done something a little different with our menus. Back in the day we had a microscopic secret menu slipped into the cover that only the regulars knew about.” says Bainbridge. This latest round does not disappoint. Sons of Vancouver will launch its new cocktail menu on Thursday, February 25th

Opening Hours:
Thursday 4-8pm
Friday 5-9pm
Saturday 1-9pm
Sun, Mon, Tues. Wed CLOSED

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery
Neighbourhood: North Shore
1431 Crown St. | 778-340-5388 | WEBSITE
