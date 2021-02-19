Victoria’s Aura Restaurant Seeks 2nd Cook

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point and Aura Restaurant
Victoria, BC | If you wish to be part of an exciting new kitchen, working alongside a passionate culinary powerhouse and are looking for a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity and career development, we want to hear from you!
Job Title: 2nd Cook
Job Status: Permanent. Hours will fluctuate based on business volume.
Summary of Position:
The 2nd Cook is responsible for preparing all menu items to standard, as laid out by the Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, and Chef Tournant in an efficient, cost effective and timely manner.
Wage:
$19.07/hr. to start; $21.79/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive benefits package.
Responsibilities:
Able to work any station on the line or in banquets
Assist in Pastry department as required
Prepare a variety of items i.e. soups, sauces, salad dressings etc. by using recipes and the proper techniques
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus
Ensure high quality products are produced in a timely manner
Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times
Communicate effectively with all team members
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times
Treat all company property with care and respect
Work at speed and in an efficient manner with or without supervision
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Qualifications:
Minimum 3 years of related experience
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Good interpersonal and leadership skills
Have appropriate tools and Advanced knife skills
Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Job Requirements:
Flexible availability for shift work
Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays
Must be able to lift 25lbs on a regular basis
Ability to work a full shift standing
Must have legal authorization to work in Canada
Reports To: Executive Chef, Chef Tournant, Restaurant Chef, Banquet Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily.
Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.
What’s in it for you?
Competitive Wages
Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package
Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program
A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity
Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills
Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!
Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season
Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you
AURA waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%
Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2
Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)
Candidate referral bonus – $300
Industry discounts
Workshops
Skill and advancement training programs
Shower and locker facilities
Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!
There are 0 comments