Victoria’s Aura Restaurant Seeks 2nd Cook

Victoria, BC | If you wish to be part of an exciting new kitchen, working alongside a passionate culinary powerhouse and are looking for a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity and career development, we want to hear from you!

Job Title: 2nd Cook

Job Status: Permanent. Hours will fluctuate based on business volume.

Summary of Position:

The 2nd Cook is responsible for preparing all menu items to standard, as laid out by the Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, and Chef Tournant in an efficient, cost effective and timely manner.

Wage:

$19.07/hr. to start; $21.79/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities:

Able to work any station on the line or in banquets

Assist in Pastry department as required

Prepare a variety of items i.e. soups, sauces, salad dressings etc. by using recipes and the proper techniques

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus

Ensure high quality products are produced in a timely manner

Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times

Communicate effectively with all team members

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times

Treat all company property with care and respect

Work at speed and in an efficient manner with or without supervision

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of related experience

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Good interpersonal and leadership skills

Have appropriate tools and Advanced knife skills

Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Job Requirements:

Flexible availability for shift work

Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays

Must be able to lift 25lbs on a regular basis

Ability to work a full shift standing

Must have legal authorization to work in Canada

Reports To: Executive Chef, Chef Tournant, Restaurant Chef, Banquet Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily.

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package

Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

AURA waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $300

Industry discounts

Workshops

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!

