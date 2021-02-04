Community News / The Okanagan

Rebalance Your Portfolio With the New Vintage of Laughing Stock’s Flagship Wine

Portrait

The GOODS from Laughing Stock Vineyards

Naramata, BC | We continue to be excited about the process and the culmination of all of the decisions that go into producing our flagship Portfolio wine. Each vintage presents itself differently and allows us to display vintage nuance, while staying true our vision.

The 2018 vintage combines the five classic varietals of a traditional Bordeaux style blend: 45% Merlot, 34% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Cabernet Franc, 3% Malbec, and 3% Petit Verdot. Each varietal combines to create a multilayered, complex wine.

Using double sorting tables to sort grapes first by cluster and then by berry allows us to put meticulous attention on using only the best grapes in our wines. The whole berry fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks as well as in oak. Portfolio 2018 saw 21 months in French oak barrels with 42% new French oak and 58% second fill French oak.

Order online or call the winery at 250.493.8466 and we’ll ship direct to your door in BC,SK,MB,NS. $49.99/bottle plus tax. Also available in impressive Magnums and Double Magnums.

To secure annual access to this coveted wine, become a Series A Preferred Share Wine Club member and receive guaranteed allocation and FREE shipping to select provinces.

Laughing Stock Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
1548 Naramata Rd, Penticton, BC | 250-493-8466 | WEBSITE
Rebalance Your Portfolio With the New Vintage of Laughing Stock’s Flagship Wine
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Our Hands on JoieFarm’s Limited Release Cans of Rosé and Tiny Bubbles

We'll all need to be on high alert for this highly coveted wine drop if we don't want to miss out...

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Chef Ned Bell Dishes Up Takeout Seafood Chowder for National Chowder Chowdown

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Summerland’s Dominion Cider Is on the Hunt For a Tasting Room Manager

Community News / The Okanagan

Wrap Up the Holidays at Naramata Inn

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Previous
This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today
Next
We Want Our Hands on JoieFarm’s Limited Release Cans of Rosé and Tiny Bubbles

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Nightingale to Serve Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Bubbles and More This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Sunshine Coast

Coho Collective Announces Fourth Commissary, Coming Soon to the Sunshine Coast

Community News / Kitsilano

Hundy Fried Chicken Returns With Takeaway Feast on Superbowl Sunday

Community News / Downtown

Romance Is in the Air at Hawksworth Restaurant This Valentine’s Day