Rebalance Your Portfolio With the New Vintage of Laughing Stock’s Flagship Wine

The GOODS from Laughing Stock Vineyards

Naramata, BC | We continue to be excited about the process and the culmination of all of the decisions that go into producing our flagship Portfolio wine. Each vintage presents itself differently and allows us to display vintage nuance, while staying true our vision.

The 2018 vintage combines the five classic varietals of a traditional Bordeaux style blend: 45% Merlot, 34% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Cabernet Franc, 3% Malbec, and 3% Petit Verdot. Each varietal combines to create a multilayered, complex wine.

Using double sorting tables to sort grapes first by cluster and then by berry allows us to put meticulous attention on using only the best grapes in our wines. The whole berry fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks as well as in oak. Portfolio 2018 saw 21 months in French oak barrels with 42% new French oak and 58% second fill French oak.

Order online or call the winery at 250.493.8466 and we’ll ship direct to your door in BC,SK,MB,NS. $49.99/bottle plus tax. Also available in impressive Magnums and Double Magnums.

To secure annual access to this coveted wine, become a Series A Preferred Share Wine Club member and receive guaranteed allocation and FREE shipping to select provinces.