Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

As detailed in a story last week, the folks behind Dixie’s BBQ have partnered up with The Narrow Group to transform Main Street’s ‘Rumpus Room’ into a new, Austin-inspired eatery called Slim’s BBQ.

With the new restaurant set to softly open tonight (Thursday, January 28th), I took a look inside yesterday just as staff were gathered for their last bit of training and – hooray – menu tasting. As you can see from the gallery of images below it looks well-worn and cozy, the design fixtures and fragments of East Hastings’ Dixie’s having been effectively incorporated into the Rumpus Room’s tight corner form. I think it’s going to be a comfortable place to drink simply and take down some really good brisket — a net gain for a neighbourhood that could always use more square footage dedicated to unpretentious good times.

Full press release below:

Mount Pleasant will soon be home to some seriously good barbecue as Slim’s BBQ prepares to open its doors on Monday, February 1. The crew of critically-acclaimed Dixie’s BBQ is teaming up with The Narrow Group to take over The Rumpus Room location as the new outpost for its deep-smoked beef brisket and twice-fried chicken.

Respected industry veterans Christina Cottell and Shoel Davidson (Dixie’s BBQ, Gringo) have partnered with prominent bar owner David Duprey (Emerald, Key Party, The Narrow, Rumpus Room, Taco Night, and Uncle Abe’s) to open this new Main Street hotspot. Blending elements from the old Dixie’s with Duprey’s trademark mischievous flair, the revamped space is equal parts classic barbecue joint and cowboy kitsch. Slim’s will serve up authentic Austin-style barbecue and Western hospitality along with easy-drinking house cocktails.

“Moving to Main Street makes our barbecue more accessible,” explains Cottell. “We have made every effort to ensure that our guests have a safe and comfortable dine-in experience, and the new location is also more central for pickup and delivery.”

Starting February 1, eager diners can look forward to menu highlights including a build-your-own barbecue platter with classic smoked brisket, pork butt, hot links, and ribs dished up with sides of buttermilk biscuits, smoked brisket beans, and serrano-cheese spinach. Slim’s menu will also feature a slate of delicious fried chicken, pulled pork, smoked meat, and po’ boy sammies along with vegetarian options of chili, burgers, and mac ‘n cheese. The drinks list is designed to wet your whistle with thoughtful riffs on classic cocktails emphasizing whiskey, tequila, and mezcal as well as a selection of craft beers sourced within a six-block radius of the restaurant.

“There’s a seat at the table for everybody at Slim’s,” explains Duprey. “We have created a relaxed eatery and bar where anyone from families with kids, to solo diners, to couples on date nights is welcome.”

Lunch and dinner will be available from noon to 10 p.m., seven days a week, for dine-in, take-out, and all-day delivery. Weekend brunch service will begin a few weeks after the official opening date.

Again, a soft launch is set for this evening with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Take a look inside…

    Slim's BBQ
    Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
    2301 Main St. (Opening soon) | 604-708-0881 | WEBSITE
    Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

    David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

