Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Portrait

Christina Cottell, David Duprey and Shoel Davidson outside Slim’s BBQ | photo: Kyle Humeny

Christina Cottell and Shoel Davidson of Dixie’s BBQ have partnered up with David Duprey of The Narrow Group to transform his Mount Pleasant ‘Rumpus Room’ restaurant into a new, Austin-inspired eatery called Slim’s BBQ.

I spoke with Cottell this afternoon and she explained the basics of a deal that sees Dixie’s old DTES space repurposed as a commissary for the new restaurant, which is to say – thank goodness – there will be smoke. Duprey will take care of restaurant operations while Cottell and Davidson will take care of the meats. On that front I’m told we can expect all the good stuff we loved about Dixies: smoked brisket, fried chicken, pork butt, sausages, ribs, proper biscuits, po’ boy sandwiches and the rest, plus good cocktails and beers sourced from within the immediate neighbourhood.

photo: Kyle Humeny

I was also happy to hear that many of Dixie’s interior components, such as the old pickup tailgate and the shotgun-splattered corrugated metal panels, are making the move up to Mount Pleasant. Duprey has pretty eclectic taste when it comes to restaurant interiors (see The Narrow, Rumpus Room, The Emerald et al), so this spot should look and feel one of a kind, albeit peppered with nods that only old Dixie’s fans will appreciate.

Slim’s BBQ is set to softly open next week with an official launch date set for on Monday, February 1st. It will be open seven days a week from noon to 10pm with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options for both lunch and dinner. Weekend brunch is an eventuality.

Slim's BBQ
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
2201 Main St. (Opening soon) | 604-708-0881 | WEBSITE
