We Want These Vintage Demitasse Coffee Cups From the Hotel Vancouver

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

How nice would it be to sip your Sunday morning espresso from a vintage Hotel Vancouver cup? A little bit of caffeine, a little bit of local history! We saw these smallish demitasse dudes at The Found and The Freed for $9 each (5 for $35) the other day. There were less than a dozen available when we poked our heads in, so it might be wise to strike sooner rather than later. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.