Summerland’s Dominion Cider Is on the Hunt For a Tasting Room Manager

The GOODS from Dominion Cider

Summerland, BC | Small-batch craft cider made with heirloom apples in Summerland, BC. We make our cider by hand from branch to bottle and are looking for someone dedicated to creating great experiences for visitors to the tasting room at our farm-based cidery in Summerland. Our small cidery and our families are growing: one of our staff will be away on maternity leave and we are looking for someone to take over for the busy season March to October, with the potential to extend or make permanent beyond that. There is a huge opportunity for you to grow in this role and beyond with us.

The Tasting Room Manager responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

– Hire, train, schedule and oversee part-time tasting staff.

– Prepare and open the tasting room: cleaning and tidying, organizing supplies and merchandise.

– Talk with visitors about our cider, process and farming and completing sales.

– Record and reconcile inventory and cash at the end of each day.

– Ensure the tasting room is presentable, suggest improvements, and help to make it more enjoyable for visitors.

– Organize an attend cider / wine / beer / food events and farmers markets.

– Assist with other tasks related to cider-making, packaging, sales and marketing.

In this role, you will focus on building the Dominion brand by providing great experiences for visitors to our farm-based cidery tasting room. To do so successfully, you will likely:

– Love craft cider!

– Are a self-starter able to work by yourself and within a tight team.

– Are sincere and genuine in your approach.

– Understand the value of local farming and supporting local businesses.

– Are engaging and enthusiastic.

– Are able to do a bit of heavy lifting (kegs, cases and flats).

– Have a valid driver’s license.

– Are Serving It Right certified.

– Experience in sales, hospitality and cider/wine/beer training are assets.

We offer competitive compensation and an awesome place to work. Interested to join us? Drop us a line with your resume to info (at) dominioncider.com.