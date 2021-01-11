Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Summerland’s Dominion Cider Is on the Hunt For a Tasting Room Manager

Portrait

The GOODS from Dominion Cider

Summerland, BC | Small-batch craft cider made with heirloom apples in Summerland, BC. We make our cider by hand from branch to bottle and are looking for someone dedicated to creating great experiences for visitors to the tasting room at our farm-based cidery in Summerland. Our small cidery and our families are growing: one of our staff will be away on maternity leave and we are looking for someone to take over for the busy season March to October, with the potential to extend or make permanent beyond that. There is a huge opportunity for you to grow in this role and beyond with us.

The Tasting Room Manager responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

– Hire, train, schedule and oversee part-time tasting staff.
– Prepare and open the tasting room: cleaning and tidying, organizing supplies and merchandise.
– Talk with visitors about our cider, process and farming and completing sales.
– Record and reconcile inventory and cash at the end of each day.
– Ensure the tasting room is presentable, suggest improvements, and help to make it more enjoyable for visitors.
– Organize an attend cider / wine / beer / food events and farmers markets.
– Assist with other tasks related to cider-making, packaging, sales and marketing.

In this role, you will focus on building the Dominion brand by providing great experiences for visitors to our farm-based cidery tasting room. To do so successfully, you will likely:

– Love craft cider!
– Are a self-starter able to work by yourself and within a tight team.
– Are sincere and genuine in your approach.
– Understand the value of local farming and supporting local businesses.
– Are engaging and enthusiastic.
– Are able to do a bit of heavy lifting (kegs, cases and flats).
– Have a valid driver’s license.
– Are Serving It Right certified.
– Experience in sales, hospitality and cider/wine/beer training are assets.

We offer competitive compensation and an awesome place to work. Interested to join us? Drop us a line with your resume to info (at) dominioncider.com.

Dominion Cider Co.
Region: The Okanagan
102016 Gould Ave, Summerland, BC | 778-516-8006 | WEBSITE
Summerland’s Dominion Cider Is on the Hunt For a Tasting Room Manager
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Alberta

The View From Your Window #244

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Wrap Up the Holidays at Naramata Inn

Drinker / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove’s Tony Holler on Winning Gold and Launching a Restaurant in 2021

The Okanagan winery owner loops us in on setting and achieving goals, enduring a crisis, and cool things to come.

Community News / The Okanagan

New Online Store Offers Tastes of the Naramata Inn

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On 2021’s Seven Days of Sucking So Far and Throwing Social Media Influencers From Planes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds more empty homes and hopes for summer normality fading.

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Community News / Downtown

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Commissary Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

New ‘Juanita’ Restaurant at Kits Beach Announces Virtual Job Fair for Several Positions

Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

Lift Production Bakery Seeks Full-Time Baker

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant on Hunt for Experienced Sous Chef