Dining Between Boxing Day and New Years Day

The weirdest time of the year for dining out is the short week between December 26th (Boxing Day) and January 1st (New Years Day). Restaurant hours are typically a little different, and the pandemic has complicated things even further. To steer us from these weeds, we asked members of the Scout Community to detail what they’ve got going on and when. This is the running list…

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

December 24 – 25 | CLOSED

December 26 | 5 – 10pm

January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – 2pm | 5 – 10pm (Open for brunch and dinner)

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

December 24 – 26 | CLOSED

December 27 – January 1, 2021 | 11am – 10pm

Beetbox 1074 Davie St. MAP

2020 can’t rob us of THIS tradition: BRUNCHMAS is back! Join us from Dec 26th to January 1st for a full week of Belgard Brunch.

Dec 26 & 27 | 10am to 10pm (BRUNCHMAS until 3pm)

Dec 28 – Jan 1st, 2021 | 11am to 10pm (BRUNCHMAS until 3pm)

Belgard Kitchen 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

Dine in.

December 26 | 4 – 10:30pm

December 27 – 31 | 4:30 – 10:30pm

January 1, 2021 | 4 – 10:30pm

Blue Water Cafe + Raw Bar 1095 Hamilton St. MAP

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

New Year’s Festive Brunch Kits available for pre-order until Monday, December 28 at medinacafe.com.

December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Café Medina 780 Richards St. MAP

$30 three course prix fixe dinner offered Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until January 10, excluding December 31. Dine in.

December 26 – 27 & 30 – 31 | 5 – 10pm

December 28 – 29 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

CinCin Ristorante + Bar 1154 Robson St. MAP

Dine in / Take out / Delivery. Di Beppe will also be offering diners 50% off on take-home bottles of wine, and discounts on bottled cocktails and Spritz Kits so guests can ring in the new year with Di Beppe at home.

December 24 – 25 | CLOSED

December 26 | 5 – 10pm

January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – 10pm (Cafe and dining room open for regular hours)

Di Beppe 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Dine in.

December 26 – January 1, 2021 | Bar open from 4:30pm and Kitchen from 5pm.

Elisa 1109 Hamilton St. MAP

Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood diner is offering a three-course dinner menu for New Year’s Eve this year, this menu is available for dine-in or guests can order online via their website for takeout or delivery as well. Dinner service is 5 to 9PM with last seating at 8PM. Reservations are recommended.

December 26 – 27 | Prohibition Brunch only

January 1, 2021 | Brunch only

Fable Diner 151 E. Broadway MAP

Happy Hour daily from 12pm-6pm, as well as a $39 three course dinner menu from 6pm-close. The Oyster Bar is open for dine-in daily from 12 until close (9pm on weekdays/10pm on weekends). We take reservations from 12pm-2pm and 6:30pm-8:30pm.

December 26 – 31 | Open for regular hours. *The Shellfish Market is open daily from 10am-6pm, orders must be placed before 5pm for same day pick up. Please order online or by phone for pick up.

January 1, 2021 | CLOSED



Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP

Nothing like a hot bowl of noodles from Fat Mao to provide some delicious comfort on a cold Vancouver day. Open for dine-in and take-out. Delivery available through Doordash and Ubereats or call 604 569 8192 to get 10% off pickup orders.

December 26 – 31 | 11:30am – 8:30pm

December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Fat Mao 217 E Georgia St. MAP

Online pre-orders for pick-up / Takeaway / Delivery

December 26 | CLOSED for pick-ups and door sales. Bakery Orders online pre-orders will be open December 26 for delivery or pick-up on December 27.

January 1, 2021 | We will be open regular hours for the New Year.

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Freebird at Home by Maenam

Not just any rotisserie chicken, Freebird’s Asian style salt-cured roast chicken is a flavour bomb with extra crispy skin and comes with rice and soup. Order whole or half for pickup! Pro tip: Add on an oder of black pepper sauce chicken wings. Call 604 730 5675 for pickup. Delivery available through Uber Eats.

December 26 & 29-31 | 12 – 8pm for takeout-only via Maenam

December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

December 25 (Christmas day) | 9am – 3pm

January 1, 2021 | 9am – 5pm (Open regular hours)

giovane cafe 1038 Canada Place MAP

New Year’s Eve celebration isn’t cancelled, host a small cocktail party and celebrate with your immediate family. Choose any or all of the following decadent bites. Some items require minimal finishing at home, all instructions are included. Call or email to order, minimum 24 hours advance notice.

January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Gotham Steakhouse 615 Seymour St. MAP

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

December 27 – 31 | 11am – 9pm

Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway) (Opening soon) 382 West Broadway MAP

December 18 – January 3, 2021 | CLOSED

Heritage Asian Eatery 1108 W. Pender St. MAP

Stay in and stay warm with something delicious from Hy’s. Our experts have curated the very best of our menus to help you plan the perfect New Year’s celebration at home with your immediate family. Whether it’s cocktails and small bites, or a full steak dinner, Hy’s is ready to help you ring in the new year in grand manner. Orders for New Year’s Eve cocktail party appetizers must be received at least 24 hours in advance, call or email to order.

December 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

December 27 – 28 | 4 – 10pm

Hy's Steakhouse 637 Hornby Street MAP

Take out / Delivery

December 24 – 26 | CLOSED

January 1, 2021 | To celebrate the final arrival of 2021, Juke and Chickadee will be celebrating with $21 Hangover Kits that include a two-piece chicken and waffle plate and a Noc Cham flavoured Caesar kit that comes with a jar of Chickadee’s Caesar Mix, celery salt and a mini bottle of vodka or gin.

Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St. MAP

Located in New Westminster and named after the iconic water taxis of Thailand, Longtail Kitchen serves Thai and Southeast Asian style street food in the authentic context of a riverside market. The menu highlights fish stews and curries, soups and noodles, offering a welcome taste of Southeast Asia during these housebound times. Call 604 553 3855 for pickup.Delivery available from Skip The Dishes.

December 27 – 30 | 11am – 6pm

December 24 – 26 & 31 | CLOSED

Longtail Kitchen 116-810 Quayside Drive MAP

Dine-in or take-out family-style Thai dishes from Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant. Spice up the holidays with intensely flavourful dishes made with fresh ingredients from Thailand and seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Call 630 730 5579 for pickup. Delivery available through Uber Eats and FromTo.

December 26 – 31 | Dinner: 5 – 9:30pm | Lunch: Tuesday to Saturday, 12 – 2pm

December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Open for take-out and dine-in coffee, pastries and desserts. Holiday must-haves from Mon Paris include champagne truffles and assorted cakes for New Year’s Eve indulgence and delicious Viennoiseries and espresso to help savour obligation-free mornings. Shop online or call 604 564 5665 for preorder pickup or delivery.

December 26 – 31 | 9am – 5pm

January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Mon Paris Patisserie 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC MAP

Chef Francisco Higareda and his team has been working hard and putting an unique New Year’s Eve menu together. This five-course menu is $120 per person, reservations are highly recommended. 7PM arrival and the first course will be served at 7:30PM, there will be a special countdown at 9PM (Eastern New Year’s Eve Countdown).

December 26 – January 1, 2021 | Open regular hours

Ophelia 165 W 2nd Ave. MAP

Dine in daily from 5 – 11pm / 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, 7 days a week for takeout and delivery.

December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED.

NYE (December 31) | 7 course set menu by Wes and his team with optional drinks match. Prepaid reservation for parties of 1 to 5. $165 per person. Reservations via Tock.

Pidgin 350 Carrall St. MAP

Open for brunch on New Years day. Guests can make a reservation for dine-in through Potluck’s website or pre-order for take-out. The five limited-edition New Year’s Day menu items are: Ramly Smash-Burger, Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Griddo, Fisherman’s Breakfast Poutine, Grand Slam Silog, Char Hor Fun.

January 1st, 2021 | 11am – 2:30pm

Potluck Hawker Eatery 3424 Cambie St. MAP

Dine in / Take out. Pourhouse will bid farewell to a forgettable year by hosting a festive ‘Maskerade’ New Year’s Eve for households or core bubbles of up to six guests to enjoy an exclusive three-course prix-fixe menu. Reservations beginning at 5 p.m., guests are encouraged to arrive ‘dressed to impress’ in their best masks and masquerade ball-themed attire and join the Pourhouse family to raise a glass for a two-and-a-half-hour, socially distanced dining experience. For the full menu and to make a reservation visit pourhousevancouver.com/nye2020

December 24 – 25 | CLOSED

December 26 | 5pm – Midnight

January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – Midnight (Open for brunch and dinner)

Pourhouse 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Get outside for a little fresh air and shopping at Granville Island. Stop in at Sen Pad Thai, located in the Net Loft area on Granville Island, for flavourful stir-fired pad thai noodles and snacks inspired by bustling street food stalls in Chanthaburi. Delivery available from Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.

December 27 – January 1, 2021 | 10am – 7pm

December 24 -26 | CLOSED

Sen Pad Thai 1666 Johnston St. MAP

Dine in / Take out

December 26 – 30 | Dine in: 5 – 10pm | Take out: 5 – 8pm

December 31 – January 13, 2021 | CLOSED

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

This NYE start your evening with a complimentary bubbles and enjoy unique cocktail and food features, including ‘In with the New’ cocktail. Chef and Owner Chris Lam will be serving food features for the night and regular a la carte menu is also available all night. Reservations are recommended as seating is limited.

December 24 – 29 | CLOSED



Straight & Marrow 1869 Powell St. MAP

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | ALL LOCATIONS CLOSED

December 27 – 31 | Locations reopened for regular hours with the exception of Oasis*

*December 28 – 31 | 11am – 2:30pm

Multiple locations

New Mount Pleasant Location at 265 East 10th Avenue. Dine in, takeaway and delivery.

December 26 | CLOSED

December 27 | 9am – 10pm

December 28 – 31 | 8am – 10pm

January 1, 2021 | 9am – 10pm

Thierry 1059 Alberni St. MAP

Thierry (Mt. Pleasant) 265 East 10th Ave. MAP

Pickup and contactless delivery for Vancouver’s favourite Toptable Group dishes, prepped and ready for the oven.

December 30 | 12 – 7pm

December 31 | 12 – 4pm

December 26-29 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Dine in / Take out / Delivery

December 25, 28 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Whistler

Dine in.

December 26 – January 1, 2021 | 2:30 – 10pm | Après menu offered daily from 2:30pm to 5pm.

Araxi 110 - 4222 Village Square MAP

Dine in.

December 26 – January 1st, 2021 | 11:30am – 10pm Daily.

Bar Oso 150 – 4222 Village Square MAP

Stay in and stay warm with something delicious from Hy’s. Our experts have curated the very best of our menus to help you plan the perfect New Year’s celebration at home with your immediate family. Whether it’s cocktails and small bites, or a full steak dinner, Hy’s is ready to help you ring in the new year in grand manner. Orders for New Year’s Eve cocktail party appetizers must be received at least 24 hours in advance, call or email to order.

December 21 – January 1, 2021* | 3 – 9pm | HH 3 – 5pm | Dinner from 4pm

*Brunch on weekends and NY day 11-3. No brunch Xmas day. Dj on Dec 31 HH and evening.

Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar (Whistler) 4308 Main St., Whistler MAP

Dine in.

December 26 & 27 | 2:30 – 10pm | Après menu offered from 2:30pm to 5pm.

December 28 | 5 – 10pm