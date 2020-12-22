Dining Between Boxing Day and New Years Day

The weirdest time of the year for dining out is the short week between December 26th (Boxing Day) and January 1st (New Years Day). Restaurant hours are typically a little different, and the pandemic has complicated things even further. To steer us from these weeds, we asked members of the Scout Community to detail what they’ve got going on and when. This is the running list…
Ask for Luigi
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
December 24 – 25 | CLOSED
December 26 | 5 – 10pm
January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – 2pm | 5 – 10pm (Open for brunch and dinner)
Beetbox
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
December 24 – 26 | CLOSED
December 27 – January 1, 2021 | 11am – 10pm
BELGARD KITCHEN
2020 can’t rob us of THIS tradition: BRUNCHMAS is back! Join us from Dec 26th to January 1st for a full week of Belgard Brunch.
Dec 26 & 27 | 10am to 10pm (BRUNCHMAS until 3pm)
Dec 28 – Jan 1st, 2021 | 11am to 10pm (BRUNCHMAS until 3pm)
BLUE WATER CAFE + RAW BAR
Dine in.
December 26 | 4 – 10:30pm
December 27 – 31 | 4:30 – 10:30pm
January 1, 2021 | 4 – 10:30pm
Cafe Medina
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
New Year’s Festive Brunch Kits available for pre-order until Monday, December 28 at medinacafe.com.
December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
CINCIN RISTORANTE + BAR
$30 three course prix fixe dinner offered Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until January 10, excluding December 31. Dine in.
December 26 – 27 & 30 – 31 | 5 – 10pm
December 28 – 29 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
Di Beppe
Dine in / Take out / Delivery. Di Beppe will also be offering diners 50% off on take-home bottles of wine, and discounts on bottled cocktails and Spritz Kits so guests can ring in the new year with Di Beppe at home.
December 24 – 25 | CLOSED
December 26 | 5 – 10pm
January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – 10pm (Cafe and dining room open for regular hours)
ELISA
Dine in.
December 26 – January 1, 2021 | Bar open from 4:30pm and Kitchen from 5pm.
Fable Diner
Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood diner is offering a three-course dinner menu for New Year’s Eve this year, this menu is available for dine-in or guests can order online via their website for takeout or delivery as well. Dinner service is 5 to 9PM with last seating at 8PM. Reservations are recommended.
December 26 – 27 | Prohibition Brunch only
January 1, 2021 | Brunch only
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market
Happy Hour daily from 12pm-6pm, as well as a $39 three course dinner menu from 6pm-close. The Oyster Bar is open for dine-in daily from 12 until close (9pm on weekdays/10pm on weekends). We take reservations from 12pm-2pm and 6:30pm-8:30pm.
December 26 – 31 | Open for regular hours. *The Shellfish Market is open daily from 10am-6pm, orders must be placed before 5pm for same day pick up. Please order online or by phone for pick up.
January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
FAT MAO
Nothing like a hot bowl of noodles from Fat Mao to provide some delicious comfort on a cold Vancouver day. Open for dine-in and take-out. Delivery available through Doordash and Ubereats or call 604 569 8192 to get 10% off pickup orders.
December 26 – 31 | 11:30am – 8:30pm
December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
FLOURIST
Online pre-orders for pick-up / Takeaway / Delivery
December 26 | CLOSED for pick-ups and door sales. Bakery Orders online pre-orders will be open December 26 for delivery or pick-up on December 27.
January 1, 2021 | We will be open regular hours for the New Year.
Freebird at Home by Maenam
Not just any rotisserie chicken, Freebird’s Asian style salt-cured roast chicken is a flavour bomb with extra crispy skin and comes with rice and soup. Order whole or half for pickup! Pro tip: Add on an oder of black pepper sauce chicken wings. Call 604 730 5675 for pickup. Delivery available through Uber Eats.
December 26 & 29-31 | 12 – 8pm for takeout-only via Maenam
December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
giovane cafe
December 25 (Christmas day) | 9am – 3pm
January 1, 2021 | 9am – 5pm (Open regular hours)
Gotham Steakhouse
New Year’s Eve celebration isn’t cancelled, host a small cocktail party and celebrate with your immediate family. Choose any or all of the following decadent bites. Some items require minimal finishing at home, all instructions are included. Call or email to order, minimum 24 hours advance notice.
January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway)
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
December 27 – 31 | 11am – 9pm
Heritage Asian Eatery (Pender)
December 18 – January 3, 2021 | CLOSED
Hy’s Steakhouse
Stay in and stay warm with something delicious from Hy’s. Our experts have curated the very best of our menus to help you plan the perfect New Year’s celebration at home with your immediate family. Whether it’s cocktails and small bites, or a full steak dinner, Hy’s is ready to help you ring in the new year in grand manner. Orders for New Year’s Eve cocktail party appetizers must be received at least 24 hours in advance, call or email to order.
December 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
December 27 – 28 | 4 – 10pm
Juke Fried Chicken
Take out / Delivery
December 24 – 26 | CLOSED
January 1, 2021 | To celebrate the final arrival of 2021, Juke and Chickadee will be celebrating with $21 Hangover Kits that include a two-piece chicken and waffle plate and a Noc Cham flavoured Caesar kit that comes with a jar of Chickadee’s Caesar Mix, celery salt and a mini bottle of vodka or gin.
LONGTAIL KITCHEN
Located in New Westminster and named after the iconic water taxis of Thailand, Longtail Kitchen serves Thai and Southeast Asian style street food in the authentic context of a riverside market. The menu highlights fish stews and curries, soups and noodles, offering a welcome taste of Southeast Asia during these housebound times. Call 604 553 3855 for pickup.Delivery available from Skip The Dishes.
December 27 – 30 | 11am – 6pm
December 24 – 26 & 31 | CLOSED
MAENAM
Dine-in or take-out family-style Thai dishes from Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant. Spice up the holidays with intensely flavourful dishes made with fresh ingredients from Thailand and seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Call 630 730 5579 for pickup. Delivery available through Uber Eats and FromTo.
December 26 – 31 | Dinner: 5 – 9:30pm | Lunch: Tuesday to Saturday, 12 – 2pm
December 23 – 25 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
MON PARIS PATISSERIE
Open for take-out and dine-in coffee, pastries and desserts. Holiday must-haves from Mon Paris include champagne truffles and assorted cakes for New Year’s Eve indulgence and delicious Viennoiseries and espresso to help savour obligation-free mornings. Shop online or call 604 564 5665 for preorder pickup or delivery.
December 26 – 31 | 9am – 5pm
January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
Ophelia
Chef Francisco Higareda and his team has been working hard and putting an unique New Year’s Eve menu together. This five-course menu is $120 per person, reservations are highly recommended. 7PM arrival and the first course will be served at 7:30PM, there will be a special countdown at 9PM (Eastern New Year’s Eve Countdown).
December 26 – January 1, 2021 | Open regular hours
Pidgin
Dine in daily from 5 – 11pm / 11:30 am to 9:30 pm, 7 days a week for takeout and delivery.
December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED.
NYE (December 31) | 7 course set menu by Wes and his team with optional drinks match. Prepaid reservation for parties of 1 to 5. $165 per person. Reservations via Tock.
Potluck Hawker Eatery
Open for brunch on New Years day. Guests can make a reservation for dine-in through Potluck’s website or pre-order for take-out. The five limited-edition New Year’s Day menu items are: Ramly Smash-Burger, Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Griddo, Fisherman’s Breakfast Poutine, Grand Slam Silog, Char Hor Fun.
January 1st, 2021 | 11am – 2:30pm
Pourhouse
Dine in / Take out. Pourhouse will bid farewell to a forgettable year by hosting a festive ‘Maskerade’ New Year’s Eve for households or core bubbles of up to six guests to enjoy an exclusive three-course prix-fixe menu. Reservations beginning at 5 p.m., guests are encouraged to arrive ‘dressed to impress’ in their best masks and masquerade ball-themed attire and join the Pourhouse family to raise a glass for a two-and-a-half-hour, socially distanced dining experience. For the full menu and to make a reservation visit pourhousevancouver.com/nye2020
December 24 – 25 | CLOSED
December 26 | 5pm – Midnight
January 1, 2021 | 11:30am – Midnight (Open for brunch and dinner)
SEN PAD THAI
Get outside for a little fresh air and shopping at Granville Island. Stop in at Sen Pad Thai, located in the Net Loft area on Granville Island, for flavourful stir-fired pad thai noodles and snacks inspired by bustling street food stalls in Chanthaburi. Delivery available from Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.
December 27 – January 1, 2021 | 10am – 7pm
December 24 -26 | CLOSED
St. Lawrence
Dine in / Take out
December 26 – 30 | Dine in: 5 – 10pm | Take out: 5 – 8pm
December 31 – January 13, 2021 | CLOSED
Straight & Marrow
This NYE start your evening with a complimentary bubbles and enjoy unique cocktail and food features, including ‘In with the New’ cocktail. Chef and Owner Chris Lam will be serving food features for the night and regular a la carte menu is also available all night. Reservations are recommended as seating is limited.
December 24 – 29 | CLOSED
Tacofino
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
December 24 – 26 & January 1, 2021 | ALL LOCATIONS CLOSED
December 27 – 31 | Locations reopened for regular hours with the exception of Oasis*
*December 28 – 31 | 11am – 2:30pm
Multiple locations
THIERRY
New Mount Pleasant Location at 265 East 10th Avenue. Dine in, takeaway and delivery.
December 26 | CLOSED
December 27 | 9am – 10pm
December 28 – 31 | 8am – 10pm
January 1, 2021 | 9am – 10pm
TOPTABLE2U
Pickup and contactless delivery for Vancouver’s favourite Toptable Group dishes, prepped and ready for the oven.
December 30 | 12 – 7pm
December 31 | 12 – 4pm
December 26-29 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
Yuwa Japanese Cusine
Dine in / Take out / Delivery
December 25, 28 & January 1, 2021 | CLOSED
Whistler
ARAXI
Dine in.
December 26 – January 1, 2021 | 2:30 – 10pm | Après menu offered daily from 2:30pm to 5pm.
BAR OSO
Dine in.
December 26 – January 1st, 2021 | 11:30am – 10pm Daily.
Hy’s Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar (Whistler)
Stay in and stay warm with something delicious from Hy’s. Our experts have curated the very best of our menus to help you plan the perfect New Year’s celebration at home with your immediate family. Whether it’s cocktails and small bites, or a full steak dinner, Hy’s is ready to help you ring in the new year in grand manner. Orders for New Year’s Eve cocktail party appetizers must be received at least 24 hours in advance, call or email to order.
December 21 – January 1, 2021* | 3 – 9pm | HH 3 – 5pm | Dinner from 4pm
*Brunch on weekends and NY day 11-3. No brunch Xmas day. Dj on Dec 31 HH and evening.
IL CAMINETTO
Dine in.
December 26 & 27 | 2:30 – 10pm | Après menu offered from 2:30pm to 5pm.
December 28 | 5 – 10pm
There are 0 comments