Wrap Up the Holidays at Naramata Inn

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | With the end of this very unusual year in sight and a fresh new year on the horizon, the team at is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with our community and toasting the new beginnings that 2021 will bring. Before closing for its annual winter rest and renovation period on January 1, the Inn will be full of holiday cheer, offering Christmas feasts — both in the Restaurant, and for you to enjoy at home, an elegant New Year’s Eve offering, and plenty of presents for under your tree.

GIFTS FOR YOUR WHOLE FLOCK | Last minute ideas with 20% off select gift boxes now through Christmas Eve.

Naramata Inn’s online store is now open, offering everything from stocking stuffers like our housemade granola and jam, to unique gift boxes and deluxe wine packs. To make holiday shopping even better, a selection of our thoughtfully curated gift boxes are 20% off until Christmas Eve. Aspiring foodies will love the Cook Like Our Chef box — filled with all the tools they need to professionally plate restaurant-quality dishes — while the wine fan in the family will enjoy sampling through the By the Glass pack: 12 bottles from the “by the glass” selection on our wine list. Gift cards are also available and can be used against accommodation or dining. All items are eligible for free local pick-up at the Inn, and everything except wine packs are also eligible for flat rate shipping in BC ($20 for Okanagan and Metro Vancouver, $30 for other areas). Visit NaramataInn.com/Store to start shopping.

LET’S TALK TURKEY | Leave the cooking to us, whether you’re dining at home or in our restaurant.

The newly-launched Naramata Inn ‘At Home’ take-out program will expand over the holiday period to offer a turkey menu in addition to the regular “steakhouse” offerings. Available from December 21 through 28, the ‘At Home’ Turkey Dinner is available for pre-order (at minimum by 9pm the night before), and simply needs reheating and finishing in your own kitchen to enjoy a traditional Christmas feast.

Pick up your dinner package between 2pm and 6pm, and sit down to Rossdown Farms turkey with golden potato purée, brioche bread pudding, Oregon grape and cranberry sauce, roasted turkey gravy, and locally-sourced vegetables. You’ll also get organic beet salad or maple-roasted squash soup to start, and your choice of three desserts. The menu is available for 2, 4 or 6 people, and is $45 per person. Here’s a sneak peek of next week’s menu. Book online via Tock.

For those that truly wish to leave the cooking to someone else, the Restaurant at Naramata Inn will also be serving a special prix fixe Christmas menu over the holidays, available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are sure to go quickly, so book now.

FULL BOTTLES, HALF PRICE | Great wine deals to be had during Boxing Week.

As we all take advantage of the more relaxed period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Restaurant at Naramata Inn is offering a tempting deal to encourage leisurely lunches and indulgent dinners. Select any bottle from our wine list and enjoy a 50% discount. Splash out on something special, take a chance on something new, or just pocket those savings. This promotion is valid at both lunch and dinner from December 26 through 30. View our full wine list here, and book your table now.

MASK-ERADE: WELCOME THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE | Let’s send 2020 on its way, while we celebrate a fresh year full of promise.

It should be no surprise that we’re all excited to see out 2020, and Naramata Inn will be offering a way to celebrate the new year with your household in a Covid-friendly fashion.

With our New Year’s Eve Mask-erade Dinner — a mystery five-course, prix fixe menu with wine pairings available — already fully booked, we’re excited to offer a real treat at lunch.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, lunch guests will have their choice of an appetizer, entree dessert AND a glass of celebratory bubbles for $30 per person (plus applicable taxes). A perfect opportunity to try something new or revisit some favourites.

WINTERSLEEP | Inn will be closed Jan 1 through late March, 2021.

This has been an unforgettable year in many ways, and we’re so grateful for the support that we have received since taking over the Inn in February and opening to the public in June. On January 1, Naramata Inn will close for the rest of the winter, reopening in March 2021, ready for another exciting year. The closure will give our team time to catch their breath, while our 112-year old building gets a little TLC. We’ve learned a lot over this past year, and we can’t wait to take those lessons and start planning for a bright 2021.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.