Naramata Inn Flips Switch on Holiday Lights, Reveals Festive Dishes and Deals

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | Heralding the start of the Holiday season, Naramata Inn has now flipped the switch on more than 25,000 thousand twinkling lights and decorations illuminating the historic Inn and grounds, with the intention of bringing light and joy to the entire community this year.

We invite everyone to stop by and enjoy the lights at the Inn this Holiday season. If you’re coming into the village to join us, consider supporting other small businesses in our community by doing some early holiday shopping! A list of local stores, galleries, and boutiques that are open during the run-up to Christmas will soon be available at DiscoverNaramata.com, and visit NaramataBench.com for winery and tasting room hours.

The celebratory spirit continues inside the Inn, and we’re ready to welcome you for Covid-safe celebrations, with social distancing, small group sizes, and full compliance with current provincial health orders. Chef Ned Bell’s holiday menus for groups of 6 to 12 people (no more than 6 people at one table) are available for both lunch and dinner from December 1 to January 3. These three-course prix fixe menus offer multiple choices for each course, along with optional add-ons and wine pairings. Using the best regional ingredients, supporting local farmers, artisans and producers, sample main course selections include:

Pasture Raised Rosebank Farms Turkey

Brioche and apple bread pudding, Brussels sprouts, Oregon grape jelly, jus natural

Organic BC Blue Goose Beef Tenderloin

Red cabbage jam, parsnip, vincotto beurre rouge

Wild BC Sablefish

Roasted celery root, caramelized Brussels sprouts, local pears, Naramata honey vinaigrette

Make your dining experience even more special by booking one of our private dining areas. For those wishing to enjoy one of these menus, we require 48 hours notice. To learn more and make a booking, please call 604.356.5259 or email olivia (at) naramatainn.com.

Want to spend the big day with us? Our restaurant will be offering a special set menu as well as limited a la carte dining on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a feature a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve. Leave the cooking to us, and instead spend time with your loved ones. Book your table online here.

Not everyone will be able to make it to Naramata Inn this holiday season, but we’ve put together special gift boxes that bring the Inn experience to those on your gift list. From innovative culinary-focused gift boxes, to curated wine collections that show off the best of the Okanagan Valley, we have plenty of ideas for even the toughest to buy for. Or pay it forward with a gift card that your loved ones can use towards their own “Inn Real Life” Naramata experience next year. Even better: spend over $500 in total on gift cards in the one transaction, and we’ll give you your own bonus gift card worth 10% of your total!

To learn more or to purchase, please contact us at olivia (at) naramatainn.com. And stay tuned for our new online store launching at the end of November!

Note: Gift cards and gift boxes without wine are able to be shipped anywhere in Canada. However, because of shipping and handling restrictions, gift boxes containing wine are for BC only. Wine-only sets and boxes are for pick up only and come with Naramata’s “really good” sourdough bread and option for our house brie.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.