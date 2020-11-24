Four Festive Wines for the Holiday Season from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

The GOODS from FitzPatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | The holiday season is usually the time for celebration, however this year things will look a little different. This year is about spreading cheer and letting your loved ones know you are thinking about them, even from afar. We are making gift giving easy with festive six packs and personalized holiday cards. You choose the gift and we will send it directly to your friends, family or clients right across Canada. Free shipping on six or more bottles.

Below are a few of our favourite bottles for the holidays.

2016 Fitz Brut – $32.99

Who doesn’t want a little bubbly over the holiday season. Best to always have a bottle in the fridge to be safe.

Predominately Chardonnay with notes of green apple, brioche and bright acidity. 2 years on lees. #whywaittocelebrate

2019 The Lookout Riesling – $18.50

A little sweet, a little sour, is how we like to describe this Riesling. Honey and petrol on the nose with lots of citrus and tart green apple on the palate.

2018 Sudden Inversion Meritage – $28.50

Aromas of dark berries & chocolate, with hints of mint, anise and leather with a toasty edge. The palate is full, showing blackberry, blueberry and dark plum. Dense layers of fruit and texture with smooth velvety tannins.

The Mulled Fume Noir – $12.50

Spiced with star anise, cardamom, cinnamon bark, and cloves; just add ¼ cup of sugar, ½ sliced orange, and fortify with ¼ cup brandy or spiced rum. Gently warm over the stove and garnish with an orange slice or cinnamon stick and you’re ready for both the relatives and the holidays.

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Holidays from all of us at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. Merry Fitzmas!