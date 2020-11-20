Culmina Family Estate Winery Announces Three New Limited Edition Library Gift Boxes

Oliver, BC | This season, Culmina is offering 3 curated Library gift boxes for holiday gift ideas for wine lovers. These are limited in availability and only available through our online store.

Dilemma Vertical Set: A vertical offering of Culmina Family Estate Winery’s Chardonnay, Dilemma, from 6 vintages, this gift set will appeal to those who appreciate elegant, classically styled Chardonnay.

Red Wine Collector’s Set: An exploration of the terroir of Culmina Family Estate Winery’s Arise Bench vineyard site, this gift set shows how each grape varietal expresses itself on our site and shows how each grape combines to create our flagship blend Hypothesis.

Decora & Unicus Vertical Set: For lovers of our dry, aromatic whites, this gift set includes three vintages of both our Decora and Unicus. The bright acidity of both Riesling and Grüner Veltliner allow for suburb aging, making these library vintages both elegant and complex.