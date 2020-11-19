What the Pros are Saying About TALUS, Corcelettes’ New Flagship Wine

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | Presenting TALUS… our new flagship wine! There are 3 ways to get your hands on some if you continue…

What is the meaning behind the name “TALUS”? The Similkameen Valley is enclosed by steep mountain walls accentuated by steep “Talus slopes”, these are the workings of nature’s forces and time. These Talus slopes are the source of our vineyard’s soils; mixed earth and broken stone. TALUS is crafted from a combination of our estate vineyard’s geology and our team’s passion and drive for excellence in both viticulture and the cellar.

38% Merlot – 31% Cabernet Franc – 15% Cabernet Sauvignon – 12% Petit Verdot – 4% Malbec

Hand grown, hand harvested, unfiltered & unfined. 100% estate grown grapes. 100% Similkameen Valley.

Having now spent several growing years really getting to know our estate vineyard, climate zone and surrounding geology in greater depth, we feel it is important to pay homage to this very unique terroir that we call our own. Like the uniqueness of our vineyard, this highly focussed red blend is like no other, and commands a name like no other.

Here’s what the wine pro’s are saying…

“Complex, polished, balanced. This inaugural release expresses spiced plums, sweet black currents and blueberries atop muddled dried violets, pipe tobacco, vanilla and chocolate. Admirably constructed, it delivers dusty dark fruit, dark cocoa and savoury spices stirred with wild Similkameen brush flavours. The tannins, while evident and youthful, are polished; the balance is on point, complexity is notable. This wine could not be made anywhere else, it shows true definition of place in every sip. 93 pts.” – Daenna Van Mulligan, WineDiva

“Red current, mineral, camphor, oak, vanilla and spice notes add up to a complex, inviting nose; a plush, generously textured palate, balanced and elegant; bright notes of mulberry, raspberry and blackcurrant mingled with char and chocolate notes, underpinned by that hallmark Similkameen minerality, all wrapped up in approachable, well integrated tannins. The freshness and vibrancy of the Cab Franc nicely counters the darker, more herbal notes of the Merlot. A powerful drop with expansive mouthfeel, spice and textural balance; very drinkable now but will further reward in time, up to 10 years at least. 92 pts.” – Tim Pawsey, HiredBelly

“Joining Merlot and Cabernet Franc in the blend are Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot & a splash of Malbec. There’s some sweet, sweet perfumed Italian plums and squished mulberries in the aromatics, then as they continue on the palate, a good dusting of cocoa and cinnamon, with hibiscus tea and crunchy black cherries in abundance. While broad-shouldered with a nice lashing of fine tannins, the core is juicy and affable. Another Similkameen gem…” – Kurtis Kolt

