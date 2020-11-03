Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th

THE GOODS FROM BUFALA

Vancouver, BC | Bufala Edgemont is now enhancing their range of delectable offerings with the addition of a weekend brunch service! Launching on Saturday, November 7th, the weekend brunch service will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Fridays and Mondays.

The menu will be comprised of elevated dishes such as fluffy pancakes with berry compote and whipped lemon ricotta; spaghetti carbonara with a poached farm egg; polenta & sausage with pesto and wild mushrooms; Bombolini with dulce de leche; and introducing the brunch board with smashed avocado toast, poached eggs, arugula salad & parmigiano, whipped ricotta & roasted tomato toast, and a shot of green juice for good measure. The menu will also have staple brunch fare such as the classic breakfast with choice of crispy bacon, roasted tomatoes, or breakfast sausage, as well as two types of benedicts. From noon onward, guests may also order the full line of pizzas and salads.

Brunch isn’t complete without an exciting drink line up, and the Edgemont bar team delivers with an amazing array of cocktails that includes the famous caesar, mimosa, and Aperol spritz, as well as a large selection of beer, wine, and two zero-proof cocktails.

For more information on Bufala Edgemont or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to bufala.ca/edgemont

ABOUT BUFALA EDGEMONT | Bufala Edgemont is an expanded offshoot of the original Bufala that opened in Kerrisdale in 2014 and brings a unique brand of rustic, Italian-inspired fare and the same feel and charm of the original to Vancouver’s North Shore. The team behind Gooseneck Hospitality, which has also opened such award-winning Vancouver restaurants as Wildebeest, Lucky Taco, Bufala Kerrisdale and Bells and Whistles, Bufala Edgemont offers 3,300 square feet of space with seating for 160 and a menu of handmade pizzas, pastas and lighter fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in its dining room and bar as well as local craft beer on tap, an array of Old- and New-World wine and a list of cocktails that range from classic to contemporary.