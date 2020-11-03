Community News / North Vancouver

Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM BUFALA

Vancouver, BC | Bufala Edgemont is now enhancing their range of delectable offerings with the addition of a weekend brunch service! Launching on Saturday, November 7th, the weekend brunch service will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Fridays and Mondays.

The menu will be comprised of elevated dishes such as fluffy pancakes with berry compote and whipped lemon ricotta; spaghetti carbonara with a poached farm egg; polenta & sausage with pesto and wild mushrooms; Bombolini with dulce de leche; and introducing the brunch board with smashed avocado toast, poached eggs, arugula salad & parmigiano, whipped ricotta & roasted tomato toast, and a shot of green juice for good measure. The menu will also have staple brunch fare such as the classic breakfast with choice of crispy bacon, roasted tomatoes, or breakfast sausage, as well as two types of benedicts. From noon onward, guests may also order the full line of pizzas and salads.

Brunch isn’t complete without an exciting drink line up, and the Edgemont bar team delivers with an amazing array of cocktails that includes the famous caesar, mimosa, and Aperol spritz, as well as a large selection of beer, wine, and two zero-proof cocktails.

For more information on Bufala Edgemont or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to bufala.ca/edgemont, become a fan of /bufalayvr on Facebook or follow @bufalaedgemont on Instagram.

ABOUT BUFALA EDGEMONT | Bufala Edgemont is an expanded offshoot of the original Bufala that opened in Kerrisdale in 2014 and brings a unique brand of rustic, Italian-inspired fare and the same feel and charm of the original to Vancouver’s North Shore. The team behind Gooseneck Hospitality, which has also opened such award-winning Vancouver restaurants as Wildebeest, Lucky Taco, Bufala Kerrisdale and Bells and Whistles, Bufala Edgemont offers 3,300 square feet of space with seating for 160 and a menu of handmade pizzas, pastas and lighter fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in its dining room and bar as well as local craft beer on tap, an array of Old- and New-World wine and a list of cocktails that range from classic to contemporary.

Bufala (Edgemont Village)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
3280 Edgemont Blvd. | WEBSITE
Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th
North Shore’s Bufala Seeks Sous Chef

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship

For over a year now this coffeehouse by day and brewery-plus-tasting room by night has proven magnetic to devoted sippers.

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #227

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Nemesis Coffee Ready at Polygon Gallery

We can expect to see the new cafe at the Polygon Gallery softly open their doors tomorrow (Friday, December 14)

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

‘North Point Brewing’ Set for Launch in North Van

The new microbrewery is a pretty and simple little thing, the look and feel of which is evidently meant to evoke 'cabin feels'.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Get Cozy Inside the New ‘Bufala’

The second location of Bufala is now open in North Vancouver's Edgemont Village (3280 Edgemont Blvd).

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Choucroute and Tarte Tatin Star on Hugel Day Menu at Yaletown’s Provence

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Launches ‘Grape to Glass’ Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

Community News

Legends Haul to Offer Special Gift Boxes Celebrating Local Food Legends This Holiday Season

Community News / Whistler

Whistler’s Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar to Host Cornucopia Dinner With Vanessa Vineyard