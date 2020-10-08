We Want to Learn How to Grow Our Own Garlic With a Little Help from UBC Farm

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

October is the time to plant garlic. Never done it before? No problem. UBC Farm is hosting a handy line-up of online community workshops and this coming Wednesday (October 14th) they have enlisted Brendan Young from Earthbites School Garden Program to school us on everything garlic in a Grow Your Own Garlic tutorial. Learn how to choose the right bulb for planting and where to plant it (in containers or garden beds if you’ve got ’em), as well as how to prepare garlic-happy soil and how to harvest and use your garlic when it’s ready.

Wednesday, October 14 | 5:30 – 6:30pm | $15. Details here.