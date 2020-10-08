Community News / Whistler

'Book Your Bubble' for Private Guided Tours of Whistler's Audain Art Museum

The GOODS from Audain Art Museum

Whistler, BC | Book Your Bubble into Whistler’s new Audain Extended experience: a private, safe and exclusive guided tour of the Audain Art Museum, outside of public opening hours.

Join the Museum’s knowledgeable Docents for an intimate look at the latest changes to the Permanent Collection of BC art from a unique, curatorial perspective.

“Audain Extended provides select groups of visitors with an uniquely personal perspective on the Museum’s Permanent Collection of BC art that is both health conscious and highly informative,” said Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator.

“This new initiative is part of a larger effort to reimagine the visitor experience, as this Museum moves towards prescribed engagement activities that focus on more intimate family- and friend-based access to the Permanent Collection within a health safety context.”

NEW Private Guided Tour Experience Launches October 10, 2020
Tour price is $100 + GST per group, plus the cost of admission. Tours can accommodate up to 6 people.

Saturdays: 9:00am, 9:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm
Sundays: 9:00am, 9:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am

IMAGE | Left: Gordon Smith, Pachino 43 (detail), 2009, acrylic and mixed media on canvas, Audain Art Museum Collection, Gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. Right: Gordon Smith, Pond (detail), 1995, acrylic on canvas, Audain Art Museum Collection, Gift of Sonny and Florence Leong, photo by Darby Magill.

About the Audain Art Museum | Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The institution’s permanent collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, including an outstanding holding of historic First Nations masks, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver’s photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts two temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

Audain Art Museum
Region: Whistler
4350 Blackcomb Way | 604-962-0413 | WEBSITE
