Naramata Inn Offering Big Discount on 2021 Reservations for Limited Time

Naramata, BC | Wow! What a summer. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported, stayed, sipped and summer’d with the reimagined Naramata Inn. We hope you had as much fun as we did.

Let’s do it again! We have opened our reservation book for the balance of the year through 2021 and recommend booking summer room nights ASAP to avoid disappointment. We KNOW future you is going to be so pleased with current you for having the smarts to plan next year’s Okanagan getaway right now.

Book Now and Save Big | 2021 spring bookings save 20% off 2020 rates
As an added incentive to front load some R&R, Naramata Inn is offering 5 days of significant savings for March, April and May 2021. For a very limited time, we’re giving you the chance to plan an early 2021 getaway at an incredible discount: you’ll save 20% off our current 2020 rates. Depending on the room category, this represents a savings of $68 to $190 each night. That’s a lot of extra spending money to indulge in a longer stay, some Naramata Inn dining and more bottles of that favourite wine you discovered.

Stay overnight or stay a week – there’s no limit on how many nights you can book with this generous discount, and no promo code is needed. Just visit our booking page, and lock in your dates to guarantee the Naramata vacation you’re dreaming of. It’s also a good time to make your reservations for the Restaurant at Naramata Inn to sample Chef Ned Bell’s hyper-local “Naramatian cuisine,” decide which local wineries to visit, and let the anticipation build.

Available for bookings made between Monday, September 7 and Friday, September 11, 2020 for stays between March 19 and May 31, 2021. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply.

* The small print: This discount requires full payment at the time of booking, and is non-refundable. Any cancellations will be issued a gift certificate in the amount of your pre-payment to spend at Naramata Inn any way you choose.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.

