Kitchen Table Restaurants to Officially Reopen Giovane Café on August 28th

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning restaurant group Kitchen Table adds another member to its growing family (Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Pastificio di Luigi, Pizzeria Farina, Pourhouse) when it officially reopens the doors of giovane café in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, Friday, August 28.

Operating as a pop-up until the current climate stabilizes and Kitchen Table is able to renovate and unveil a reimagined concept, the new iteration of giovane offers a multifaceted space featuring a café, market and counter-service restaurant that will also be the temporary home for Pastificio di Luigi (‘Luigi’s Pasta Factory’), which relocates from its former location in Pourhouse.

Open from early morning to late night, giovane offers grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, pastries, espresso-based beverages — courtesy of the first Victoria Arduino ‘Eagle One’ espresso machine in North America — as well as Italian wine and bottled cocktails, Pastificio’s fresh and dry pasta and handmade sauces, Italian specialty ingredients in addition to cookbooks and pasta-making tools for the at-home chef.

“This is not just the latest evolution for Kitchen Table, but for giovane as well,” says Kitchen Table Executive Chef Alessandro Vianello. “We’re excited to embark on this first stage and can’t wait to introduce our guests to our fully realized vision for the space sometime next year.”

For more information on giovane café or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to giovanecafe.com or follow @giovanecafe on Instagram. For more information on the Kitchen Table Group, go to ktrestaurants.com.

ABOUT KITCHEN TABLE GROUP | A mainstay of the local hospitality scene since 2009, Kitchen Table Group places a premium on simplicity, integrity, giving back to the neighbourhoods in which it operates and the belief that the fondest memories are made at the kitchen table, not in the dining room. The brand operates a number of beloved and award-winning restaurants in the Greater Vancouver area, including Gastown comfort-food-and-cocktail hotspot Pourhouse; Main Street’s Northern Italian-focused Pizzeria Farina; Railtown casual Italian eatery Ask For Luigi; authentically Italian caffé-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe in Gastown; Italian hotspot Farina a Legna in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district; and the handmade pasta factory Pastificio di Luigi and giovane café, both located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

giovane cafe
Neighbourhood: West End
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

