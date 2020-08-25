Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Opens 10th Location in West Vancouver

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | One of Vancouver’s most successful family-owned restaurant chains continues to expand this month as Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods opens its 10th location – and its first outpost on the North Shore – inside the Park Royal South shopping complex on Monday, August 24.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Meghan and Steve Clarke, Tractor is known for its fresh, seasonal selection of salads, sandwiches, soups, stews and protein-rich bowls served in a modern and convenient counter-service format. Tractor’s new 2,400-square-foot Park Royal café will feature a full coffee bar with house-made artisanal baked goods, and a full-service open-concept kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that feature health-conscious meals, sides and snacks available for dine-in and takeaway.

To celebrate the milestone opening of its 10th location, Tractor will be offering a limited-edition $10 Avocado Bowl feature exclusively at the new Park Royal outpost from Monday, August 23 to Sunday, August 30. Grilled avocado has been a signature menu item at Tractor since the restaurant first launched in 2013 and the housemade Avocado Bowl is offered with a choice of power greens or brown rice, two market sides, and a grilled avocado half.

When envisioning the unique interior concept for the West Vancouver store, Tractor enlisted local design firm Measured Architecture – who also oversaw the design for Tractor’s Pender Street, Digital and Victoria locations – to create an inviting space that echoes the brand’s signature cafeteria-inspired aesthetic with clean contemporary lines and plenty of natural light throughout.

The 40-seat interior is divided into two distinct sections: a sit-down dining area with communal bench seating and a relaxed window-side lounge space. Outside, the 10-seat patio is decked with tables and benches alongside bespoke, landscaped planters from Vancouver’s Pot Inc. Light wooden accents are incorporated throughout the restaurant design to reflect the natural West Coast surroundings, with exterior cladding of Hemlock and Western Red Cedar, and custom Maple dining room benches.

“Our team is so excited to bring our beloved Tractor concept to the North Shore,” says Tractor co-founder Meghan Clarke. “We wanted to design a truly warm and inviting space that encourages guests to stay and linger – whether that’s starting your day with a cappuccino and a power cookie or enjoying a healthy meal after a long afternoon of shopping.”

Earlier this summer, Tractor launched its first Vancouver Island location inside the historic Belmont Building located in Victoria’s downtown core. The restaurant group now boasts nine locations in B.C. and one outpost in Toronto’s financial district.

Tractor Park Royal is located at 784 Main Street in West Vancouver. The eatery will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ABOUT TRACTOR | Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is locally owned and operated by Meghan and Steve Clarke who left the corporate world to fulfill their dream of making healthy food accessible to busy families and professionals. Along with their culinary team, they opened the first restaurant, Tractor Kitsilano, in June 2013 and with it introduced the idea of quick, healthy eating and catering to Vancouver. The concept caught on and in February 2015 they opened their second location, Tractor Marine, in the Burrard business district. With the opening of each new eatery, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is showcasing how healthy eating can, and should, be a key part of everyday life. For more information about Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods, visit http://tractorfoods.com.