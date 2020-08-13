Take a Look Inside the First Day of 33 Acres, Seven Years Ago This Week

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly seven years to the first week of service at what has evolved to become one of Vancouver’s most iconic breweries, 33 Acres Brewing Company.

I’ve copied the Scout article (by Chuck Hallett) below, with photos taken on opening day by Michelle Sproule…

The much anticipated 33 Acres is now open for business at 15 West Eighth Ave (just off Main). Their new tasting room is an unusual touch of elegant Swedish cafe in the otherwise burly man-cave-esque brewery scene. This pristine aesthetic isn’t just skin deep –- it penetrates all the way to the brewery floor, which sports an immaculate white production floor showcasing a sparkling brewing line that would not look out of place in a utopian science fiction fantasy…uh…about beer. Back in the tasting room, visitors can sample the elegant sessional beers on tap while contemplating the vast array of succulent plants, or perhaps just watching the world stroll by via a seat at the large picture windows. More often than not, those strollers-by end up inside as well. Stylish, high quality merchandise is also up for grabs, but quality comes at a price. Those slick, desire-inspiring porcelain growlers? $75 a pop. Okay, I’ll admit it, I bought one, and it was worth it! On tap you’ll find Life, a smooth, flavourful California Common style beer somewhere between lagers and ales; Ocean, a Cascadian Pale Ale in every sense (think floral hops over a rich malt body with a hint of caramel); and a brand new witbier aptly named 33 Acres of Sunshine.

Long may it run.