Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

The Yaletown location of Do Chay (1269 Hamilton St.) is on track to softly open this Saturday, August 1st.The 50-seat, mostly vegan Vietnamese restaurant is anchored by a high bar under tall ceilings, and is fronted by an 18-seat patio.

As mentioned in a previous story, the Yaletown menu will mirror that of the popular Kingsway address, which I love. If you’ve never enjoyed the hospitality of the original, it’s all about fun, bright, meatless and modern expressions of mostly southern Vietnamese cuisine. Do Chay’s kitchen is possessed by an innovative spirit, which is to say there’s always something new and interesting to try.

From their first PR announcement:

“Our family as a whole have been moving towards a more plant-based diet in recent years, and with COVID-19 happening, we wanted to focus on growing Do Chay and feel this is the right decision for us and for the neighbourhood,” says Patrick Do, who will oversee Do Chay Yaletown with his sister, Victoria Do, and mom Yen Do. “We often see many guests coming from downtown to our Kingsway location, and look forward to introducing Do Chay to even more people.” Do Chay opened in June of last year and has cultivated a loyal following with its flavourful, fun, and inventive plant-based dishes. About eighty per cent of the menu is vegan, with a couple vegetarian options that include eggs. Popular dishes, such as its Coconut Rice Cakes, Vegan Avocado Pho, XO Potstickers, and Tumeric Banh Xeo Crepe are expected to follow. Patrick hopes to add new and feature items to its Yaletown menu.

I looked inside the space yesterday, just as they were beginning to freshen up and stock for service. From the new black tile on the bar front and hanging birdcages to the smooth wood table tops and brand new patio, it’s looking clean and sharp. Once through their soft launch over the BC Day Long Weekend (not sure how soft that will be!), we can expect Do Chay Yaletown to be open for both lunch and dinner services, seven days a week.