Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

Portrait

Popina Cantina taco stand under construction inside Granville Island’s Net Loft.

The team behind Popina Canteen are opening their next project, a little taco stand nearby inside Granville Island’s Net Loft. It will be called Popina Cantina.

The small, two-person operation is already under construction in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020. From what I understand, there will be five tacos on offer, with none of them really cleaving to any pretense of authenticity. As meat-loving co-owner/chef Robert Belcham explained to me over the phone yesterday, these are “our versions of tacos”, which is to say he’ll probably look to Texas while his partners and co-chefs Angus An and Hamid Salimian will likely look to Asia and Persia for inspiration. They’re aiming to begin with five tacos and sides, plus specials, and they plan on being open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And yes, Popina’s out of this world Puffcreams will be available at this location, too. Expect more details as they come, but in the meantime take a look at some of the shots Belcham sent over of the project’s development…

  • IMG_2793
  • IMG_2797
  • IMG_2799
  • IMG_2801
  • IMG_2802
  • IMG_2803
  • IMG_2804
  • IMG_2806 2
  • IMG_3680
  • IMG_3681
  • IMG_3683
Popina Cantina
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Net Loft, Granville Island (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

There are 0 comments

False Creek

Spaced / False Creek

Contemplating Life on a Handmade ‘Floating Island’

The big deck holds a BBQ, a herb garden, a hammock, and several other wonderful things besides (like a baby blue canoe).

Comfort Food / False Creek

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: East Coast Lobster Roll at Popina

The restaurant's waterfront location adds some extra authenticity to the experience, even if it is the wrong coast!

Opening Soon / False Creek

David Chang Shuts Two Eateries, Says Vancouver’s Momofuku Noodle Bar Still on Track

David Chang might be closing two restaurants and moving a third, but he's still committed to launching in Vancouver this year.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #221

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Lexicon / False Creek

The Nickname for Rodney Graham's $4.8 Million Chandelier Under the Granville St. Bridge

"The Bridge Scrotum is great, but I'm not surprised some think its tasteless seeing how it's located where desperate people might seek shelter..."

Heads Up / False Creek

Get Ready for the First Ever ‘Uncorked: A Celebration of the Science of Wine’

On November 14th, Science World will transform into a veritable wine universe for this one-night-only inaugural event.

Popular

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Intelligence Briefs

On Food Editors Being Jerks and Drinking Wine in Parks Without Permission

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds BBQ history and racism masquerading as 'store policy'.

Diner

Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

How have you been feeling about the reopening of our restaurants? Let us know by answering the following questions...

Tea and Two Slices

On the Coming Wave of Evictions and Cops Who Don’t Think They’re Racist

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds cops living in mansions and the NHL looking elsewhere.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Ready to Serve Up South-East Asian Street Food in Cambie Village

The south-east Asian street food restaurant from chef Justin Cheung is set to launch July 15th on Cambie Street.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.