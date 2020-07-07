New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

The team behind Popina Canteen are opening their next project, a little taco stand nearby inside Granville Island’s Net Loft. It will be called Popina Cantina.

The small, two-person operation is already under construction in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020. From what I understand, there will be five tacos on offer, with none of them really cleaving to any pretense of authenticity. As meat-loving co-owner/chef Robert Belcham explained to me over the phone yesterday, these are “our versions of tacos”, which is to say he’ll probably look to Texas while his partners and co-chefs Angus An and Hamid Salimian will likely look to Asia and Persia for inspiration. They’re aiming to begin with five tacos and sides, plus specials, and they plan on being open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And yes, Popina’s out of this world Puffcreams will be available at this location, too. Expect more details as they come, but in the meantime take a look at some of the shots Belcham sent over of the project’s development…