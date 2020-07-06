Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Looks to Save the Day With Micro Weddings

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Peachland, BC | Leaving the details to us, and the full experience to you. We understand how heartbreaking it is to have to postpone or cancel your wedding due to COVID-19. Our micro weddings are perfect for couples that are still looking to celebrate with their closest friends and family in an intimate atmosphere.
MICRO PACKAGE INCLUDES:
– Ceremony and cocktail hour on the FITZ greens from 4-6PM, for you and 20 of your closest guests
– Coordination by Nicole Sihlis of Created Lovely Events.
– Photography by Royce Sihlis
– Ceremony by distanced Officiant
– Flower package by Minim Designs
– Makeup and gentle styling by Jenny Mckinny
– Welcome sign by Paper Ocelot
– A sparkling toast of FITZ bubbly after the ceremony
– An individual canape plate for each guest
– White folding chairs for ceremony
– FITZ bar and service staff
$5,250
Your safety is our top priority. Please inquire on measures we will be taking to keep your loved ones safe. Visit www.fitzwine.com to book.
