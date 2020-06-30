You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

This beautifully decadent thing launches tomorrow, but if you’re following our Instagram feed you know we got our hands around one yesterday (and poof, it was gone). The new sandwich – an intensely sweet and savoury indulgence that sees fried chicken, Rookie sauce, slaw and pickles between a split ‘Honey Dip’ donut – is part of a collaboration between Granville Island’s famed Lee’s Donuts and the wildly popular Downlow Chicken Shack on Commercial Drive. It’s damned good, and you need to try one.

Here’s the press release:

DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers have joined forces with Vancouver’s iconic donut shop, Lee’s Donuts, to launch two ultimate creations – the “Lee’s Honey Dip” Fried Chicken Sando and the “Lee’s Honey Dip” Bacon Burger. These sweet and savoury treats are available starting this holiday Wednesday, July 1st at both DL Chicken Shack (905 Commercial Drive) and Downlow Burgers (926 Main Street), and every Monday after at Downlow Burgers.

All July 1st proceeds will be donated to an Indigenous non-profit.

“We are excited to work alongside Lee’s Donuts to bring our version of the donut sando and burger to life,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and can’t wait for our guests to try this incredible combo. ”

The “Lee’s Honey Dip” Fried Chicken Sando ($14) features DL Chicken’s famous fried chicken breast with pickles, Rookie Sauce, and shredduce, sitting between a Lee’s Honey Dip yeast donut.

The “Lee’s Honey Dip” Bacon Burger ($15) features a “smashed” all-beef patty with maple mustard mayo, bacon onion jam, and shredduce, also sitting between a Lee’s Honey Dip yeast donut.

“It’s a great idea, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with another Vancouver hospitality mainstay,” says Allan and Celine Bacani, owners of Lee’s Donuts. “Our Honey Dips are the perfect complement to Doug and Lindsey’s chicken and burgers. We can’t wait to try one ourselves.”

The donut creations will be available all-day until sold-out, with a limit of two per person on July 1st.

DownLow Chicken Shack
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
905 Commercial Dr. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
