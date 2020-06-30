You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

This beautifully decadent thing launches tomorrow, but if you’re following our Instagram feed you know we got our hands around one yesterday (and poof, it was gone). The new sandwich – an intensely sweet and savoury indulgence that sees fried chicken, Rookie sauce, slaw and pickles between a split ‘Honey Dip’ donut – is part of a collaboration between Granville Island’s famed Lee’s Donuts and the wildly popular Downlow Chicken Shack on Commercial Drive. It’s damned good, and you need to try one.













Here’s the press release: