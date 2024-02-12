Vancouver’s Best Fries: Nine Versions

Although the origin of French fries may be implied in their name (more likely, Belgian, though), the food has since been picked up and modified by almost every cuisine going. Here are our choices for some of the best versions in Vancouver:

Italian

Tucked in a parking lot overlooking the patio area of Container Brewing is a little food truck called Burdy. Aside from being home to one of the best chicken parm sandwiches in the city, these guys make phenomenal hand-cut double-fried russet potato fries finished with Italian spices and parmesan cheese (pictured above). Do them right by adding house-made basil or spicy mayo. BURDY

Container Brewing 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

JAPANESE Stoner

Cut at exactly the right thickness, perfectly cooked, dusted in ramen powder, and served with a side of ponzu mayo dip. Japanese stoner food at its finest. Highly recommended. PIZZA COMING SOON

Pizza Coming Soon 179 East Pender St. MAP

Copy Cat

This recently opened Italian-inspired burger joint may be the ‘new kid on the block’, but their fries are a dead ringer for the old-school McDonalds version everyone loves. Thin, crispy and salted to perfection. MONZO BURGER

Monzo Burger 1401 Granville St. MAP

Level Up

A mix of sweet/salty/spicy deliciousness coats Hawker’s crisp crinkle-cut fries. To some, this description may sound overwhelming, but trust us: it’s a well-balanced, magical (and wickedly addictive) dream, finished with fried curry leaf and ketchup. For an even bigger punch, go “dirty” (adds pork floss, cheese sauce, chilli sauce, cilantro and tangy pickled mustard stem). STREET HAWKER

Late Night

Cornstarch-covered, double-fried and, as a result, borderline crunchy, it’s hard to argue with Duffin’s French fries game. Duffin’s is open until midnight during the week, and 24-hours-a-day on Fridays and Saturdays. DUFFIN’S

Duffin's Donuts 1391 E. 41st Ave MAP

Ballpark

Crispy fries smothered in the kind of chilli (read the full hunger-invoking specifications of chilli here) that you would find at the ballpark or county fair, done so convincingly that you can almost smell the bleacher beer with each forkful. Long time Scout faves! BELLS AND WHISTLES

Bells and Whistles 3296 Fraser St. MAP

Curry

Take the weight off the floor and dig into a basket of fries topped with a saucy, bastardized by-product of British colonialism. Perfectly paired with a creamy pint of Guinness…and maybe even a splash of whisk(e)y for dessert. IRISH HEATHER

Irish Heather Shebeen 248 East Georgia St. MAP

Poutine

The key to a satisfying serving of poutine is in the layering, leaving no fry dry…but careful not to drown them either! La Belle Patate does a good job of delivering as close to Montreal-style poutine as Vancouver gets: squeaky curds on rich, dark gravy, and a good amount of fries. LA BELLE PATATE

La Belle Patate 1215 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1N4 MAP

Classic

If the French didn’t invent them, they certainly perfected them. Case in point: AU COMPTOIR

Au Comptoir 2278 W 4th Ave MAP

Got a favourite plate of fries that we didn’t include? Let us know in the comments section.