Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Opens for 2020 Season

The GOODS from Bottleneck Drive

Summerland, BC | Summerland’s twenty tasting rooms along Bottleneck Drive began finally unlocking their doors for the 2020 season earlier this month, as part of the BC Governments Restart Plan.

The region was ready to open officially for the season in mid-April, but due to COVID-19 were forced to shut down and operate online only. Popular annual events like the sold-out Grand Sommelier Express has also been cancelled for this year, but the region will re-launch the 2021 event with ticket sales announced this Fall.

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Assoc. found new ways to engage with the public during the April and May shutdown of the region. By launching a new campaign called #SummerlandSips, encouraging fans to share what they are sipping from the region with a picture on social media using this hashtag. In addition, the Association created a YouTube Channel to bring virtual tastings from its member wineries, cideries and distillery to guests at home.

“Our tasting rooms are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Summerland. Guests will be some of the first to sample an array of wines, ciders and spirits that have just been released this Spring.” Said Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association President, Rick Thrussell. “Our wineries, cideries and distilleries number one priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff members and the community. We are following health and safety protocols to create a safe environment for those who choose to come and visit us.”

New protocols will be in place at every tasting room as per the BC Government, Worksafe BC and BCLDB guidelines. Therefore, reservations are recommended but not always mandatory – so visitors are encouraged to call in advance to plan their tastings.

By visiting Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive website, planning a tour couldn’t be easier.

Visit the website for the following information:

For the interactive mobile-friendly map click here.

For a printable map click here.

Tasting room hours & offerings along Bottleneck Drive click here.

Visitors can also use the Wines of BC Explorer App to save the Summerland wines they taste click here.