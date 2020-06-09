Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelette’s Santé Frizzante 2019 Now Available

Portrait

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | Many of you have been asking us when our Santé sparkling wine will be released and today it’s available via our website! There’s other news to share with you soon but we wanted to be sure you knew about today’s release first. Feel free to mix it up with our other spring releases. Visit our website to place your order, and feel free to call us with any questions.

Wishing you a safe and wonderful week!

– Jesce and the Team at Corcelettes.

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
Corcelette’s Santé Frizzante 2019 Now Available
