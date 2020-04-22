Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Among Local Wines Selected For WineAlign’s ‘BC Premium Wines Black Box’

Portrait

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | Enjoy mixed cases from each of British Columbia, Niagara Peninsula, Prince Edward County and Nova Scotia, selected by WineAlign National Wine Awards judges who know Canada’s wines from coast to coast. There is a growing thirst for fine wines of origin that express Canada’s amazing diversity. Here are Canada’s first regional mixed cases – delivered across the country. Time to close the distance.

We are honoured to be included in WineAlign’s “BC Premium Wines Black Box”, in which our 2016 Cabernet-Syrah was hand picked by the country’s top critics. We must also say, we are in GREAT company… take a look at who else is included!

CLICK HERE TO EXPLORE THE PACKAGES

Hoping that you will seize this one-of-a-kind opportunity to bring some top-notch Canadian crafted wines into your home to enjoy during this current stand-off with Covid-19.

Or perhaps you send a case of wine as a gift for that special someone who has a birthday or anniversary coming up but you’re unable to get together with? In any case, these packages are limited in quantity and won’t last long.

Hoping this finds you all well and staying positive, and enjoying Canadian wine!

Jesce and the Team at Corcelettes.

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
Corcelettes Estate Winery Donating $1 to BC Hospitality Foundation for Every Bottle Sold in BC

