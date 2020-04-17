Community News / The Okanagan

Laughing Stock Vineyards Contributes to Vancouver Food & Beverage Community Relief Fund

Portrait

The GOODS from Laughing Stock Vineyards

Naramata, BC | We find ourselves reflecting on how fortunate we are to have such amazing customers and industry partners. Your support this past month has been heartwarming and we are grateful.

For the months of April and May, we will be donating 10% of our online sales to the Vancouver Food & Beverage Community Relief Fund. It’s our small way to help those who’ve helped us grow and thrive over the years.

Free shipping on 6+ bottles | Use Promocode FREESHIP

Thank you for your continued support. Take care of yourself and each other!

Laughing Stock Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
1548 Naramata Rd, Penticton, BC | 250-493-8466 | WEBSITE
