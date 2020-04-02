The Parkside Brewery Launches Home Delivery

The GOODS from The Parkside Brewery

Port Moody, BC | We are currently offering Home Beer Delivery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Please check the delivery areas and order cutoff times below, then use the form to place your order or call 604-492-2731. For online orders, a Parkside staff member will contact you by phone to confirm your order and take a payment by credit card.

DELIVERY AREAS | Port Moody, Anmore, Belcarra, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, North Burnaby, New Westminster, and Kitsilano to East Vancouver (Vancouver perimeters are Boundary Road to Alma Street & Marine Drive to Hastings Street). Delivery area map here.

ORDER CUTOFF TIMES

TIME ORDER RECEIVED — DELIVERY TIME

Sunday 3pm – Friday 3pm — Friday between 3-7pm

Friday 3pm – Saturday 3pm — Saturday between 3-7pm

Saturday 3pm – Sunday 3pm — Sunday between 3-7pm

– Minimum order of one flat (24 cans)

– You must be 19+ to order and will be asked to produce 2 pieces of valid ID at time of delivery. Serving It Right rules apply.

– You must be at home and able to show ID to receive delivery.

– For the safety of our staff, we cannot deliver to persons under mandatory quarantine or those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

HOME DELIVERY BONUS OFFERS

*Buy 1 flat, get FREE delivery*

*Buy 2 flats, get FREE delivery & FREE Parkside Flexfit hat ($35 value)*

*Buy 3 flats, get FREE delivery, FREE Parkside Flexfit hat & 2 FREE Parkside Vintage Mugs ($50 value)*