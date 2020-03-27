You Can Still Enjoy the Naramata Wines You Love While Doing Your Bit to Flatten the Curve

The GOODS from the Naramata Bench Wineries Association
Naramata, BC | Our distinctive winery members are offering safe ways to have our wines close while you are social distancing. All wineries have direct delivery options with online or phone ordering, and many are offering free direct shipping and other special offers right now. If you live close to the Naramata Bench many wineries have “curb side” or “drive thru” pick up options, and some have limited retail shopping with low contact. Each winery’s offering is as individual and unique as their wines.
- Bench 1775 Winery
- Black Widow Winery
- D’Angelo Winery
- Daydreamer Wines
- Deep Roots Winery
- Elephant Island Winery
- Four Shadows Winery
- Foxtrot Vineyards
- Hillside Winery
- Kettle Valley Winery
- La Frenz Winery
- Lake Breeze Vineyards
- Lang Vineyards
- Laughing Stock Vineyards
- MOCOJO Winery
- Monster Vineyards
- Moraine Estate Winery
- Nichol Winery
- Poplar Grove Winery
- Red Rooster Winery
- Roche Wines
- Serendipity Winery
- Singletree Winery
- Terravista Vineyards
- Therapy Vineyards
- Three Sisters Winery
- Tightrope Winery
- Upper Bench Estate Winery
- Wesbert Winery
