You Can Still Enjoy the Naramata Wines You Love While Doing Your Bit to Flatten the Curve

The GOODS from the Naramata Bench Wineries Association

Naramata, BC | Our distinctive winery members are offering safe ways to have our wines close while you are social distancing. All wineries have direct delivery options with online or phone ordering, and many are offering free direct shipping and other special offers right now. If you live close to the Naramata Bench many wineries have “curb side” or “drive thru” pick up options, and some have limited retail shopping with low contact. Each winery’s offering is as individual and unique as their wines.

Here are direct links to our members’ websites so you can check out your favourites and explore some new tastes – all in the safety and comfort of home: