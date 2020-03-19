Back to: THROWBACK THURSDAY // 10 Photos From the Way Vancouver Was and Will Be Again
List Map

THROWBACK THURSDAY // 10 Photos From the Way Vancouver Was and Will Be Again

Imagery from the Scout archives from back when we were all able to gather with friends and dine together without stress or worry.
Article
TBT

THROWBACK THURSDAY // 10 Photos From the Way Vancouver Was and Will Be Again

Portrait

Going forward I think a different kind of #ThrowbackThursday will be appropriate. Here are 10 images of Vancouver establishments in much happier times (and the dates they were taken), back when we were all able to gather with friends and dine without a care in the world. I expect we’ll be doing a similar #TBT next Thursday and for several Thursdays after that. Even though it might not feel like it right now, there will come a day when we will be able to dine out and once again enjoy the fruits of the hospitality trade. In the meantime, they need our support. As I type, many in this photo series are offering take-out menus, delivery and gift cards. To learn how you can lend them a hand in their dire time of need, click here.

March 29, 2018

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Gastown
322 W Hastings St.
MAP

February 3, 2015

Kin Kao
Commercial Drive
903 Commercial Drive
MAP

January 16, 2010

Lupo
Downtown
869 Hamilton St.
MAP

December 18, 2018

Hundy
Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave.
MAP

November 19, 2019

Bufala (Edgemont Village)
North Vancouver
3280 Edgemont Blvd.
MAP

November 14, 2015

Osteria Savio Volpe
Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
MAP

July 17, 2015

Torafuku
Main Street
958 Main St.
MAP

July 15, 2010

L'Abattoir
Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
MAP

September 28, 2016

Campagnolo
Main Street
1020 Main St.
MAP

July 2, 2012

Keefer Bar
Chinatown
135 Keefer St
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Heads Up / East Vancouver

UPDATED // Vancouver’s Aragon Properties Provides Shining Example of How to Suck in a Crisis

It might just be that greed is immune to everything, even shame. Don't let this example set the tone. We are so much better than this!

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurants Versus COVID-19 and How We Can Help Them Weather the Storm

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia stares into the abyss of COVID-19 and how it's effecting the hospitality trade.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Heads Up

What the Latest OpenTable Restaurant Reservations Data Tells Us

The very latest restaurant performance informations shows the public is taking the concept of 'social distancing' to heart.

Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy Launches ‘Staff Meal’ Program to Help Industry Workers in Time of Need

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

TBT / Gastown

Throwback 10 Years Ago to When a Popular Gastown Restaurant Space Was First a Pop-Up Gallery

Before Boneta, Shirakawa and MeeT got cooking here, this space was first a 'satellite' pop-up during the Winter Olympics.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

TBT / Commercial Drive

This Popular Commercial Drive Restaurant Opened Exactly Five Years Ago Today

For this week's edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly five years to the launch of popular Thai restaurant, Kin Kao.