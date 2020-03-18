Community News / The Okanagan

Upper Bench Winery and Creamery Responds to COVID-19 With Free Shipping Offers and More

Portrait

The GOODS from Upper Bench

Penticton, BC | Upper Bench Winery and Creamery is offering some special options for wine and cheese lovers who are concerned about being out and about during the current public health situation.

Effective immediately, Upper Bench is offering free shipping on all orders of wine and cheese to all addresses in BC (no minimums, no maximums). Orders may be placed at www.upperbench.ca using the coupon code “freeshipping2020” at checkout. Free shipping will remain in place even if the winery closes their Wine Shop.

As of now, the winery’s Wine Shop will remain open, but no staff currently working there have been out of Canada within the last month. Hand sanitizer is readily available at the tasting room, and all staff and visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands prior to entering the building. Staff are also taking extra measures to sanitize surfaces and maintain the highest possible state of cleanliness, as well as practicing social distancing.

Customers who prefer not to enter the wine shop are welcome to place an order by phone. The order will be processed in advance and brought to their vehicles upon arrival at the winery. To exercise this option please call 250-770-1733.

Upper Bench hopes that offering this range of options will allow all its valued customers to continue to enjoy its one-of-a-kind wines and cheese safely, either at the on-site tasting room or in the comfort of their own homes.

About Upper Bench Winery and Creamery | Upper Bench Winery and Creamery is BC’s only winery and creamery. Located in Penticton, the venture is a dream come true for Shana and Gavin Miller. Gavin is Upper Bench’s winemaker, crafting one-of-a-kind Bordeaux-style reds, and Shana has created her own line of Blue, Brie, and washed-rind cheeses. Guests can enjoy the culinary magic of Upper Bench wine and cheese flavour combinations at the winery’s The Oven Wine Bar (ages 19 and up), or by becoming members of the Curds & Corks Club, which offers quarterly home deliveries of premium wines and cheeses. The Millers co-own Upper Bench with partners Margareta and Wayne Nystrom, who contribute a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector and entrepreneurial expertise to the venture.

Upper Bench Winery & Creamery
Region: The Okanagan
170 Upper Bench Road South, Penticton | 250-770-1733 | WEBSITE
Upper Bench Winery and Creamery Responds to COVID-19 With Free Shipping Offers and More
Okanagan Road Trip

There are 0 comments

Foreign Intelligence Briefs / Japan

How Japan Recovered After the Devastating 2011 Earthquake and Tsunami

Nine years ago this week the island nation of Japan suffered the devastating T?hoku earthquake and tsunami.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19

Community News / The Okanagan

Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation

Community News / The Okanagan

Annual Vertical & Vintages Wine Tasting Event Set for This Weekend

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurants Versus COVID-19 and How We Can Help Them Weather the Storm

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia stares into the abyss of COVID-19 and how it's effecting the hospitality trade.

Heads Up / Strathcona

A Letter from the Editor

I can only speak for myself and my family, but from today forward it’s take-out, delivery and home cooking only.

Heads Up

What the Latest OpenTable Restaurant Reservations Data Tells Us

The very latest restaurant performance informations shows the public is taking the concept of 'social distancing' to heart.

Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy Launches ‘Staff Meal’ Program to Help Industry Workers in Time of Need

Tea and Two Slices

On Silver Linings Coming in Tall Cans and the Urgency of Flattening the Curve

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr tries to go easy on the Mayor and hopes for a socialist response to COVID-19.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Sad News and Good News From Beta5 Chocolates

Community News / Commercial Drive

Jamjar Announces Family Meals For Take-Out and Free Delivery

Community News / The Okanagan

Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches New Take-Out Operation