Upper Bench Winery and Creamery Responds to COVID-19 With Free Shipping Offers and More

The GOODS from Upper Bench

Penticton, BC | Upper Bench Winery and Creamery is offering some special options for wine and cheese lovers who are concerned about being out and about during the current public health situation.

Effective immediately, Upper Bench is offering free shipping on all orders of wine and cheese to all addresses in BC (no minimums, no maximums). Orders may be placed at www.upperbench.ca using the coupon code “freeshipping2020” at checkout. Free shipping will remain in place even if the winery closes their Wine Shop.

As of now, the winery’s Wine Shop will remain open, but no staff currently working there have been out of Canada within the last month. Hand sanitizer is readily available at the tasting room, and all staff and visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands prior to entering the building. Staff are also taking extra measures to sanitize surfaces and maintain the highest possible state of cleanliness, as well as practicing social distancing.

Customers who prefer not to enter the wine shop are welcome to place an order by phone. The order will be processed in advance and brought to their vehicles upon arrival at the winery. To exercise this option please call 250-770-1733.

Upper Bench hopes that offering this range of options will allow all its valued customers to continue to enjoy its one-of-a-kind wines and cheese safely, either at the on-site tasting room or in the comfort of their own homes.

About Upper Bench Winery and Creamery | Upper Bench Winery and Creamery is BC’s only winery and creamery. Located in Penticton, the venture is a dream come true for Shana and Gavin Miller. Gavin is Upper Bench’s winemaker, crafting one-of-a-kind Bordeaux-style reds, and Shana has created her own line of Blue, Brie, and washed-rind cheeses. Guests can enjoy the culinary magic of Upper Bench wine and cheese flavour combinations at the winery’s The Oven Wine Bar (ages 19 and up), or by becoming members of the Curds & Corks Club, which offers quarterly home deliveries of premium wines and cheeses. The Millers co-own Upper Bench with partners Margareta and Wayne Nystrom, who contribute a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector and entrepreneurial expertise to the venture.