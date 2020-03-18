Community News / The Islands

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Closes to New Arrivals Due to COVID-19

The GOODS from The Pointe at The Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | Due to the current international situation with COVID-19, the Wickaninnish Inn will close to new arrivals effective today Wednesday March 18, 2020.

The Wickaninnish Inn has been taking the pandemic seriously, implementing stringent hygiene protocols and closely monitoring the situation day-by-day. Regrettably, given recent developments surrounding COVID-19 and the vulnerability of the small Tofino community with limited resources, the McDiarmid family and the Inn team have come to the difficult decision to close the Inn and all its related facilities until further notice. Known for their exceptional standards of service, the team has been assisting impacted future guests with alternate travels plans and accommodation recommendations.

Effective immediately, the Inn is not accepting new arrivals but will continue to service in-house guests until their scheduled departure. As of 3:00pm, March 17,, 2020, the Wickaninnish Inn team began contacting future March guests to notify them of this decision; any guests the team may not be able to reach prior to their scheduled arrival for March 18 and 19, 2020 will still be welcomed to check in and stay for the length of their reservation.

Although an official closure is not a recommendation from the BC government at this time, the Wickaninnish Inn is taking this proactive measure as an extra precaution for the safety of guests, staff and the community of Tofino.

On-site facility closures include:

Ancient Cedars Spa closed to guests as of the end of business day Tuesday March 17, 2020.

The signature on-site restaurant, The Pointe Restaurant, will cease operations as of end of lunch service March 18, 2020. Driftwood Café and On the Rocks Bar will close at the same time as The Pointe Restaurant. Following these closures, meal service for any remaining in-house guests will be provided by Room Service until their departure.

The onsite staff will continue to use all the precautions set in place to ensure the continued safety of guests and staff.

With everyone’s participation and community-mindedness, the Wickaninnish Inn team hope to see this situation resolve sooner than later.

The Wickaninnish Inn team wishes the best of health and wellness to all our valued guests, suppliers and supportive industry professionals.

About the Wickaninnish Inn | Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino and Pacific Rim National Park. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is a standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.5km/1.5mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa.

