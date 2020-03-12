Ancora Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Sakura Tasting Menu

The GOODS from Ancora

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio will be in full bloom when Executive Chef Ricardo Valverde introduces Ancora’s first Cherry Blossom-inspired Sakura Tasting Menu at both its False Creek (Vancouver) and Ambleside (West Vancouver) locations exclusively for the month of April.

Offered on Sundays through Thursdays in addition to Ancora’s regular à-la-carte menu, the Sakura Tasting Menu summons spring with such ‘Nikkei’-forward dishes as: smoked black cod croquettes with sakura dust; tempura baby squid taco with sakura blossoms; grilled ribeye anticucho with sakura-infused potato crème; and a dessert course of sakura-infused blancmange with cherry blossom jelly.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO

SAKURA TASTING MENU

Sundays through Thursdays in April | $59 per person

Smoked Black Cod Croquettes

aji amarillo emulsion, chalaca, sakura dust

Sakura Nikkei Nigiri Tasting

charred avocado, mango chalaca, quinoa

dungeness crab, yuzu tobiko, huancaina

beef steak nigiri, quail egg, chimichurri

Tempura Baby Squid Taco

seaweed dust, togarashi, aji verde, cilantro, rocoto aioli, sakura blossoms

Grilled Ribeye Anticucho

sakura-infused potato purée, broccolini tempura,

soy-sesame jus, chimichurri

Sakura-Infused Blancmange

mascarpone pudding, cherry blossom jelly, opalys namelaka

RESERVATIONS | The Sakura Tasting Menu will be available from 5 p.m. onwards on Sundays through Thursdays from April 1 to 30 for $59 per person plus tax and gratuity, with Ancora’s regular à-la-carte menu also available. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek (Vancouver) at 604-681-1164 or booking online or calling Ancora Ambleside (West Vancouver) at 604-926-0287 or booking online.

For the latest news about Ancora, register for the restaurant’s e-newsletter at ancoradining.com, become a fan of /AncoraDining on Facebook or follow @ancoradining on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO | Launched in 2015 on Vancouver’s False Creek seawall with a second location that opened in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Beach neighbourhood in 2019, Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio embraces the harmony of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines while incorporating the very best local, seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Paired with an exceptional array of wines, a selection of classic and signature cocktails and a décor that evokes a serene-yet-sophisticated West Coast feel, Ancora offers unique dining experiences that celebrate international flavours and culinary artistry. Since its opening, Ancora has been singled out for numerous accolades, including: The Globe and Mail’s ‘10 Best New Vancouver Restaurants 2015’, enRoute’s 2016 shortlist of the Best New Restaurants in Canada as well as mentions on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2016, 2017 and 2019; ‘Best Latin’ at the 2019 Where to Dine Vancouver awards; Chef of the Year (Ricardo Valverde) as chosen by Vancouver food industry insiders in the 2019 Georgia Straight Golden Plates Awards; and two recent nominations in the categories of Best Seafood and Best North Shore for the upcoming 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.