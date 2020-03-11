Back to: Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’
Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.
The Dishes / Downtown

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this week’s edition of The Dishes we speak with Jayton Paul, recipient of the 2016 BCHF Sommelier of the Year scholarship and front of house fixture at Hawksworth Restaurant, and learn about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP

Good Morning! What’s for breakfast / brunch?

I’m not much of a breakfast person, but if I happen to be awake for brunch I’m most likely in recovery mode which means a spicy, stiff gin Caesar. None of that organic homemade stuff either; it’s gotta be Mott’s Clamato avec MSG. The Score on Davie has you covered.

Score on Davie 1262 Davie St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee / tea?

Nemesis Coffee. Located beside Victory Square (with a new location in North Van), Nemesis brings the best of coffee and hip-hop culture together.

Nemesis 302 W Hastings St. MAP
Nemesis at Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Now we’re hungry again, What’s for lunch?

DownLow Chicken Shack. BELIEVE THE HYPE! Doug and Co. have been crushing it on The Drive since the opening of DL. It seems as though this small, unassuming “shack” became an icon overnight with a loyal following and lineups out the door. I’m not brave enough to go as hot as the “side of milk” heat-level, but the extra-hot thigh sando is everything I’ve ever needed.

DownLow Chicken Shack 905 Commercial Dr. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

L’Abattoir. Sweetbreads and a glass of wine, beer or cocktail for under $20? Yes, please. The team at L’Abattoir continues to impress with Chef/Owner Lee Cooper’s West Coast cuisine paired with a solid wine selection, fun cocktails and dedicated management team.

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Whose wine list never lets you down?

Juice Bar. With a wide selection of natural wines from all over the globe and a local resident chef, Juice Bar is the anti-wine club Wine Club.

Juice Bar 54 Alexander St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

Published On Main. The recently opened restaurant led by Executive Chef Gus Stiefenhoffer-Branson has done famously out of the gate and I’m sure will continue to impress moving forward. Additionally, once a month they are hosting a Sunday Supper Series, collaborating with other local chefs. Volume 1 included the likes of Chef Phil Scarfone, Greg McCallum and Aaron Surman.

Published 3593 Main St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

PB & J Ice Cream Sandwich from Nightingale. Pastry Sous Chef Tanis Petrin has the ability to take one of the most nostalgic snacks of childhood and elevate it into a technical dessert that makes you feel right at home.

Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

I feel the easy answer here is Keefer Bar. Consistently delicious, innovative and intriguing cocktails with great music and vibe. That being said, if you can make the trip a little further east, Trans Am always has you set for a great cocktail, burger and selection of vinyl. Also, no phones allowed!

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP
Trans Am 1879 Powell St. MAP

