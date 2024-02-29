Wine Seller, Incense Maker and Tea Drinker, Rasoul Salehi, Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Although commonly known around town as a ‘wine guy’ due to his long-standing role as Director of Sales & Marketing / Managing Partner at both LaStella and Le Vieux Pin wineries, Rasoul Salehi is also a long-time restaurant scene aficionado. In fact, Salehi likely visits more restaurants than even the most dedicated of diners, as his role keeps him constantly in motion, talking, tasting and (of course) selling wine.

Salehi takes his tea as seriously as his wine, and dedicates a lot of personal time to incense making and natural perfumery. In other words, his palate and sense of smell are finely tuned, translating to a next level appreciation of food and wine. He’s also a great conversationalist, and someone who is perpetually curious about the people and places around him. All of these things considered, we knew Salehi would be a great resource to draw on for a list of fantastic places to dine in Vancouver – going above and beyond by answering a few questions that we didn’t even ask! Dig in to Rasoul’s recommendations below…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Canale (as good as the best of them) and a short americano at Viva Cafe & Bakery in Kits, or breakfast pizza and a cappuccino at Di Beppe. Their breakfast pizza – with its perfect texture to the yolk, spot-on marinara sauce and perfectly rendered guanciale/bacon bits – is too damn tasty, and the cappuccino is the closest thing in the city to what I have had in Italy: dry, fluffy, and the right size, roast level and intensity. The added side of an amaretto cookie on the house is a lovely touch.

As for brunch: Delara for their fresh baked bread, dips and all the nostalgic egg dishes which appeals to the Persian in me.

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

O5 Tea in Kits for a wide range of tea offerings or The Chinese Tea Shop (by Daniel Lui) in Chinatown if I’m looking to only delve super deep into the world of Chinese tea.

For coffee, Prototype on East Hastings for espresso sets and pour over. Micro batch roasting taken to a whole new level.

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Soba noodle salad or chicken broth ramen soup at Harvest Union, cause you gotta support the nicest people and farmers, plus clean eating never tasted so good.

The breakfast sammy with mortadella added from Livia makes for a perfect breakfast/lunch combo. Vietnamese salad rolls from the Wooden Fish when I find myself on the North Shore – especially their lobster with mango and caramelized garlic butter sauce. Drooool.

Dosanko. Everything on the menu, but especially the fried chicken and egg salad sandwich with cheese crust. Plus, order their pickle dish (tsukemono) – always spot-on – and each ingredient is preserved with a different brine and technique.

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

¿CóMO? Tapería knows what’s up.

What’s for dinner?

Anything Chef Jiwon at Bar Gobo puts in front of me; anything Chef Cooper at L’Abattoir puts in front of me (but always secretly hoping for the hay aged and hay smoked quail); or anything Yuji San at Yuji’s from Japan has on his fresh sheet. You don’t want to miss out on his tempura dishes and that shiokoji grilled chicken is outrageous.

No budget concerns? Let Chef Roger at Boulevard or Chef Pino at Cioppino’s take over. When they have the pass, both restaurants are frankly world class, and go head-to-head toe-to-toe with the very best from anywhere.

What’s for dessert?

I want to have an alternating nightly table at Boulevard and L’Abattoir for [respectively] Chef Kenta’s and Chef Oliver’s desserts. For real. These two powerhouses just can’t do anything other than awesome. A warm hug for the soul and the mind.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Elephant (more for wine, though; but the late night eats is where its at), and Vij’s if I’m in the mood for a casual vibe. Bar seats at Blue Water Café or Elisa for some crudo and tartare snacks if I’m feeling more fancy.

Where do you take your special someone for a date night romantic night?

The farthest you are willing to drive for a certain dish without having to arrange accommodation, and what is the dish you’re driving to eat? I’ll drive for Vietnamese salad rolls at Wooden Fish in West Van; ling cod in sour cabbage soup at Richmond’s Fish Man; and Pad Thai at Steveston’s Baan Lao. All well worth the time in my car.

