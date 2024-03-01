This March, Segue Into Spring with These Four Bottles from Vessel Liquor

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

We’re ready to MARCH into spring with these fresh, green picks :

MADE IN BC

Kutatás Víz 2022, Salt Spring Island, BC ($25.99)

Kutatás is the Hungarian term for research, inquisition, or quest. Partners in life and wine, Mira Tusz and Daniel Dragert, chose the name for their exploratory winery on Salt Spring Island. This light, tight, marine-bright Víz (water, in Hungarian) is a co-ferment of Madeleine Angevine and Reichensteiner, yielding fresh lime blossoms, grapefruit, and stony salinity in the glass. Welcome this Wine Islands white for spring. Find it online.

THE COOLEST



Niepoort NAT’Cool Branco 2021, Vinho Verde, Portugal ($34.99 / 1 litre)

Niepoort’s iconic NAT’Cool wines are low-intervention, low-alcohol, affordable, and highly smashable (available only in a 1L format, so find your friends). This hazy pét-nat ish Vinho Verde blends local grapes Azal, Arinto, Avesso, Trajadura, and Loureiro. Pear skin, apricot fuzz rules the slim, fizzy palate, with a gentle rise of acidity to a stony finish. Bonus: they hold an annual international art contest to see who can best embellish these labels – so grab your markers! Find it online.

A NAKED GREEK

Tetramythos Naturɛ Roditis 2022, Peloponnese, Greece ($34.99)

Panayiotis Papagiannopoulos, one of the most innovative wine producers in Greece, is the co-owner and oenologist behind the wines of Tetramythos, in Greece’s stunning Peloponnese. This is a naked view of Roditis, from old bush vines at 850m. Textural and sleek, with a nimble, buzzy palate streaking marcona almond, green apple, and fresh green herbs through a noticeably saline finish. Ample energy in this intriguing wine of place. Find it online.

ST. PATTY SPECIAL

Midleton Green Spot Irish Whiskey, Ireland ($84.99)

From four generations of Mitchells’ Green Spot is a blend of pot still whiskeys aged between seven and 10 years, and matured in a combo of new and used bourbon casks, as well as sherry casks. The result is a mouth-filling spiced and aromatic sipper, with orchard fruits, toasted barley and a mellow green apple base. Find it online.