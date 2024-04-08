Merridale’s Latest Seasonal Release is Here!

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | The latest seasonal release from Merridale Cidery & Distillery is in collaboration with our friends at FED Urban Agriculture Society. By enjoying this delicious cider, you’re making a positive impact. Partial proceeds of every can sold goes towards supporting and empowering underserved community members through hands-on educational programs. Treat your taste buds and support a worthy cause all in one sip!

Merridale’s Ginger Cider seasonal release is a refreshing, dry apple cider infused with ginger. Crafted in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island by BC’s oldest craft cidery, this cider will warm your mind, body, and soul. Fermented from a blend of English and French cider apples, this cider balances fruitiness, sharpness and dry characteristics with a touch of tannins. 6% alcohol.

FED Urban Agriculture is a charity that creates high impact urban food systems projects that connect Victorians to local food. For over 10 years, FED has explored the gaps and opportunities of southern Vancouver Island’s food system, making inter-sector connections, helping vulnerable populations grow food, establishing gardens on underutilized urban land, and creating low-barrier educational and employment opportunities.

Don’t miss out! Grab a case of our Ginger Cider at your favourite local liquor store and feel good about your drink choice!