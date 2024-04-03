Get Into the Spring Spirit with These Earth-Friendly Picks from Vessel Liquor

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

We’re soaking up spring and honouring Earth Day with these organic and sustainably harvested picks for April:

MADE IN BC

Esquimalt Wine Co Cascadia Apéritif, Vancouver Island, BC. $34.99 / 500ml

This love letter to Vancouver Island is based on mead, and flavoured by botanicals native to the forests and meadows of the island. Dry and herbal, this aperitif sings with wild berries, salinity, and pine, and lingers with Sitka Alder. Enjoy with sparkling water over ice. Find it online.

300+ YEARS BREWING

Hakutsuru Organic Junmai Sake, Hyogo prefecture, Japan. $27.99 / 720ml

Hakutsuru is the top selling sake brand in Japan, founded in Kobe in 1743. This dry, light-bodied sake streams cucumber, grapefruit and subtle toast over a silken palate, welcoming west coast shellfish, early spring veggies, and Sakura clouds. Find it online.

MYSTERIOUS & WILD

Koerner Bros Mammolo 2022, Clare Valley, Australia. $64.99

Mammolo is a historic red grape of Toscana, rarely seen there today, though more commonly found on Corsica, where it is known as Sciaccarello. The Koerner brothers happened upon it in Oz, and believe to be the only one working with this mysterious transplant. This haunting, lighter red is tight and fine, with wild raspberry, roiboos tea, and a buzzy limestone lattice through the finish. Find it online.

ROSÉ ALL DAY

Francesco Cirelli Rosato, Abruzzo, Italy. $27.99

From organic Montepulciano grapes, this was native fermented and rested in stainless to preserve the pure, fresh fruit. Pouring an alluring cerise hue, this dry rosé teems with wild raspberries and fragrant plums, seasoned with a fine dusting of pink peppercorns. Park yourself on a patio with this. Find it online.