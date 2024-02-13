A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News

Announcing Capture’s 2024 Billboard Public Art Commission

Portrait
Karice Mitchell, I and II, from the Will to adorn series, 2024. Courtesy of the Artist. Installation mock-up: Robert Marks.

The Goods from Capture Photography Festival

Vancouver, BC | Capture Photography Festival is thrilled to announce our 2024 Billboard Public Art Commission featuring works by Karice Mitchell sited on four billboards across Vancouver and North Vancouver from March 8 – July 14, 2024.

I
On view March 13 – July 14
Sited on one billboard facing Cates Deck at The Polygon Gallery, North Vancouver

II, III
On view March 8 – April 28
Sited on two billboards at Davie St and Bute St, Vancouver

IV
On view March 8 – April 28
Sited on one billboard at Yukon St and W 8th Ave, Vancouver

Luxuriously feminine: black skin, black satin, red nails, white pearls. Karice Mitchell is a photo-based installation artist who uses found images from vintage Black erotica to further empower herself alongside Black femmes and lessen the omnipresence of White supremacy. Blending several visual methods such as cropping, reshooting, scanning, and distorting analogue and digital images, Mitchell leans into the possibilities of glitches – technology’s failure to fulfill its intended function – to highlight alternative ways of being.

Originally commissioned as Capture’s 2024 signature public art project, Mitchell’s proposed image was denied without the possibility of resubmission. Working with Mitchell, we reconceptualized this project so that one image became four. One public art site on a building’s façade became four billboards across Vancouver and North Vancouver, creating an omnipresence of Black femme existence.

Curated by Chelsea Yuill, Capture Photography Festival.

Presented in partnership with The Polygon Gallery and generously supported by Pattison Outdoor Billboards.

READ MORE.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News Commercial Drive

From Italy With Love: Introducing Bar Corso’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim and Willow Stream Spa Named Five-Star Recommended

Community News Yaletown

Provence Marinaside Pops the Cork on Its Bubbly Birthday, Feb. 22nd

Community News Commercial Drive

DL Chicken and Pepino’s Popular Munchies Mash-Up Starts Slicing on National Pizza Day

The Scout Community

Become a member