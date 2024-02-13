Announcing Capture’s 2024 Billboard Public Art Commission

The Goods from Capture Photography Festival

Vancouver, BC | Capture Photography Festival is thrilled to announce our 2024 Billboard Public Art Commission featuring works by Karice Mitchell sited on four billboards across Vancouver and North Vancouver from March 8 – July 14, 2024.

I

On view March 13 – July 14

Sited on one billboard facing Cates Deck at The Polygon Gallery, North Vancouver

II, III

On view March 8 – April 28

Sited on two billboards at Davie St and Bute St, Vancouver

IV

On view March 8 – April 28

Sited on one billboard at Yukon St and W 8th Ave, Vancouver

Luxuriously feminine: black skin, black satin, red nails, white pearls. Karice Mitchell is a photo-based installation artist who uses found images from vintage Black erotica to further empower herself alongside Black femmes and lessen the omnipresence of White supremacy. Blending several visual methods such as cropping, reshooting, scanning, and distorting analogue and digital images, Mitchell leans into the possibilities of glitches – technology’s failure to fulfill its intended function – to highlight alternative ways of being.

Originally commissioned as Capture’s 2024 signature public art project, Mitchell’s proposed image was denied without the possibility of resubmission. Working with Mitchell, we reconceptualized this project so that one image became four. One public art site on a building’s façade became four billboards across Vancouver and North Vancouver, creating an omnipresence of Black femme existence.

Curated by Chelsea Yuill, Capture Photography Festival.

Presented in partnership with The Polygon Gallery and generously supported by Pattison Outdoor Billboards.

READ MORE.