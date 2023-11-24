Miku to Launch New, Limited Holiday Kaiseki Tasting Menu Experience, Dec. 1

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | This December, Coal Harbour’s award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant, Miku (70-200 Granville Street), presents a new Holiday Kaiseki menu to celebrate the festive winter season. Available for the month of December, guests are invited to experience Miku’s warm omotenashi (wholehearted hospitality), while indulging in a delicious seven-course dinner created by head chef Martin Simicek and pastry chef Isabelle Valencia.

Miku first launched its seasonal kaiseki tasting menu eight years ago with a goal to combine meticulous preparation, beautiful presentation, and an element of surprise to deliver a memorable meal – all presented on artisanal Arita-Yaki plateware from Japan.

“We’re excited for guests to try our new Holiday Kaiseki, where we continue to highlight premium ingredients, such as Kristal caviar and Iwate A5 Wagyu, together with local offerings and fresh, sustainable seafood,” explains Simicek, who has worked alongside Aburi Restaurants Canada executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi since 2017. “It’s truly a symphony of flavours as each course is enjoyed – starting with our delicate consommé and ending with our exquisite dessert.”

Miku’s Holiday Kaiseki ($195++ per person) is available during dinner service, from December 1 to 31, 2023. Reservations can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900.

Miku’s Holiday Kaiseki

Duck Consommé

duck confit, micro shiso

Wild Mushroom Mille Feuille

matsutake mousse, Atlantic lobster,

Kristal caviar

Sashimi

chef’s selection

Iwate Wagyu Tartare

Hokkaido milk bread, whiskey shoyu

Pacific Halibut

yuzu kosho panko crust, tomato dashi beurre blanc

Aburi Prime

chef’s selection of specially created nigiri in Miku’s signature style

Cranberry Kinako Bar

kinako white chocolate ice cream, white chocolate snow, cranberry consommé

Guests can also choose between two different beverage pairings (from $65), curated by beverage manager Shota Yoshitake, to add to the experience. Each beverage pairing features a combination of unique local and international sake and wine. Examples include the Dassai ‘45’ Sparkling Nigori, Cantina Tibaldi Roero Arneis, Senkin Muku Junmai Ginjo Muroka-Genshu, Domaine Taka ‘Purple Label’ Junmai Daiginjo, and Château Suduiraut Sauternes with dessert.

“The team puts a lot of thought, care, and hard work into each kaiseki to ensure guests can savour something different each time,” adds Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “With our Holiday Kaiseki, we hope guests will visit with friends, loved ones, and/or their colleagues as part of their holiday celebrations.”

This October, Miku was recently named to Michelin Guide Vancouver’s recommended list for the second year in a row.