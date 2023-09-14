Bar Susu Celebrates Thorn & Burrow’s 2022 Vintage Release with a Special Wine List Takeover Event

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | Bar Susu is playing host to Thorn & Burrow on Friday, September 22, 2023 for a full wine list takeover, DJ vibes, and more. Guests are invited to come sip all the new releases alongside delicious bites by chef Marc Marayag, as well as witness the disgorging of a Bar Susu exclusive pet nat from 2021. The 2022 vintages include five new wines: 2022 RG+, 2022 Riesling, 2022 Rosé, 2022 Carbo Syrah, and 2022 Syrah/Riesling.

“It’s been a long road to get these little buggers out to the public, but we’re so happy to show them off and see what people think!” says Alex Thornley, who founded Thorn & Burrow in 2016. “The whole line up speaks to what we’ve been trying to do all along – have fun and make interesting wines that can be enjoyed wherever and whenever someone wants a glass of something intriguing. Crack a bottle to share with friends!”

As a tiny guerilla outfit, Thornley continues to work diligently and closely with several vineyards for access to their vines. For Thorn & Burrow’s 2022 release, grapes were all sourced from various organic sites around BC, including a 15 year old certified organic vineyard in Osoyoos, 12 year old lakefront land in Summerland, and a 2.5 acre location in Abbotsford.

Reservations are encouraged. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, please visit www.thisisbarsusu.com.