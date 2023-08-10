Community News / Downtown

Tacofino Announces New “Cod Al Pastor Barry-to” Collab, Available Aug. 15-31

Vancouver, BC | Get ready for a culinary experience that delights both your taste buds and your conscience! Tacofino and Barry’s Canada are excited to announce a new collaboration, the “Cod Al Pastor Barry-to”. This delectable creation will be exclusively available at Tacofino’s Oasis location from August 15th to August 31st 2023, and every purchase will contribute to the KidsSafe Project.

The Tacofino x Barry’s Canada Collaboration Barry-to is all about balance and flavour – the star of this limited-time offer is the succulent pastor infused Pacific cod, wrapped in a warm tortilla along with creamy guacamole, and a crisp kale and quinoa slaw, which come together to provide a both nourishing and satisfying meal.

“Barry’s Vancouver is thrilled to be working with Tacofino on the creation of a “Barry-to” that we know will become a new favorite for Tacofino guests and Barry clients alike,” says Scott Lockyer, General Manager of Barry’s Vancouver. “This lighter option is packed with fresh ingredients, a bit of spice, and the knowledge that you’ll help provide safe spaces for children facing adversity by supporting the KidSafe Project.”

Beyond offering a delightful culinary experience, Tacofino and Barry’s Canada are passionate about giving back to the community. For this collaboration, they have pledged to donate proceeds from the “Cod Al Pastor Barry-to” to the KidsSafe Project, an esteemed organization committed to providing a safe haven for vulnerable children.

The Cod Al Pastor Barry-to will be available at Tacofino Oasis (1050 W Pender St) for $16 from August 15th to August 31st.

Tacofino Announces New Burrito Bar Collaborations

