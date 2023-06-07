Back to: Thirteen BC Ciders to Sip on This Spring and Summer, Mapped
Thirteen BC Ciders to Sip on This Spring and Summer, Mapped

Once again, we've entrusted the BC community of cider-makers and -lovers to give us their recommendations on what to sip on over the months ahead.
Thirteen BC Ciders to Sip on This Spring and Summer, Mapped

Creek & Gully Plum Cider | Photo by Scout Magazine

Summertime is coming, bringing with it a new wave of flavours and cravings to match the hot and sunny weather. With that in mind, we’ve entrusted the BC community of cider-makers and -lovers to give us their recommendations on what to sip on over the months ahead. The result is a (non-exhaustive) list of a dozen lovingly and locally made, thirst-quenching and creative ciders to seek out for yourself, plus the best seasonal foods to pair with them.

Did we miss your favourite cidery? Let us know which apple-y quaff is your go-to this summer in the comments section below.

Banditry Cider
Sunshine Coast
538 Pratt Rd., Gibsons
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

The cider I recommend drinking this summer is Cheeky Pash! It’s a just-off-dry apple cider blended with passionfruit juice and Strata hops. The aroma is wildly juicy, but the flavour is light, tart, and refreshing.

What should we pair with it?

I don’t know that you strictly need to pair it with food – pairing it with a comfortable hammock might be enough! – but you wouldn’t go amiss pouring it next to grilled salmon and spring greens. Anywhere a chilled aromatic white wine would go well, Cheeky Pash is right at home.

— Matt Cavers, Head Cidermaker & Production Manager (also leader of the Cider Striders Running Club!)

Bowen Cider House
Bowen Island
1125 Grafton Rd.
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

We recommend our Meadowbrook Medley – we just bottled our 2023 batch which is a light, traditional style cider apple blend.

What should we pair with it?

It pairs well with lamb burgers (especially the lamb we raise on our property).

— Ben Johnstone, Head Cidermaker

The Bricker Cider Company
Sunshine Coast
6642 Norwest Bay Rd., Sechelt
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

For this summer we are recommending something a little different to our usual offerings: a semi-sweet cider! Strawberry & Kiwi has been made with our BC apple juice and part co-fermented with BC strawberries and kiwis, some of which come from here on the Sunshine Coast! A shot of lime juice gives it a cutting acidity. The fermentation was stopped early meaning a lower alcohol (4.2% ABV) cider with delicious natural residual sugars to give it the semi-sweet taste perfect for summer.

What should we pair with it?

Recommended pairing is with anything that has that smokey, charred flavour from the barbeque, such as: ribs, burgers, asparagus, and grilled tofu!

— Nick Farrer, Production Manager

Creek & Gully Cider
The Okanagan
1053 Poplar Grove Rd. Penticton, BC
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Plum. We make this cider by macerating Italian Kiss Plums in Crabapple juice. We risk life and limb — but mostly scratches and ponytails — to pick the plum trees that have been planted for stability on a bank in the middle of our orchard.

What should we pair with it?

It goes well with simple tomato-based pasta dishes, choripan, and butter mochi!

— Annelise Simonsen, Owner

Fraser Valley Cider Company
22128 16th Ave., Langley
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

We’re recommending our Blueberry Limoncello cider this season – it’s a new flavour for us.

What should we pair with it?

We’re really enjoying it with blueberry pie and ice-cream!

— Rachel Bolongaro, Owner

Merridale Cidery & Distillery
The Islands
1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

This summer I recommend drinking Jalisco Cider. Jalisco is a slow-fermented off-dry cider that beautifully combines local apples with the refreshing bite of crisp lime juice from Jalisco, Mexico. The perfect trade-up from a margarita, it’s an ideal patio cider to soak up warm afternoons and gorgeous summer sunsets.

What should we pair with it?

For a fantastic pairing, I highly recommend trying our Jalisco craft cider with tacos! The off-dry profile of the cider beautifully complements the vibrant flavours found in tacos. The cider’s refreshing character and crispness perfectly enhance the savoury elements of the tacos. If your tacos have a bit of heat or spice, you’ll find that the cider’s acidity and citrus notes help cool the palate and create a wonderful balance of flavours. Additionally, if you’re using salsas or sauces with citrus elements like lime or lemon, they will harmonize exceptionally well with the cider’s lime juice component.

The crisp finish of the cider cuts through any richness from the taco’s protein providing a clean and refreshed palate with each sip. Don’t hesitate to explore various taco varieties such as shrimp tacos, carne asada tacos, or even vegetarian options like mushroom tacos. The versatility of our Jalisco cider allows it to complement a wide range of taco fillings, ensuring a delightful pairing experience.

— Bonnie Nethery, Hospitality & Marketing Manager

Northyards Cider Co.
3181 11 Ave NE, Salmon Armm, BC
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Semi-Dry Cider – our cider maker’s drink of choice. We take our dry cider and back sweeten lightly with fresh apple juice creating a beautifully balanced and crushable beverage perfect for warm summer days.

What should we pair with it?

A classy gourmet hot dog like the ones we will be grilling up this summer on the orchard: local Keenan Farms hot dogs, cider braised onions, smoked cheddar, and garlic aioli on a lightly grilled bun.

— Jocelyn Howe, Tasting Room Manager

Riley's Cidery
Bowen Island
620 Laura Rd., Bowen Island, BC
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Berry Mac: we combined our Single Varietal McIntosh Cider with fresh pressed BC Raspberries for a refreshing fruity finish and striking pink colour.

What should we pair with it?

Berry Mac is dry and fruity and would pair well with grilled white fish or chicken. It would also be amazing with a cold dessert like Vanilla Ice Cream or Raspberry Sorbet.

— Christine Hardie, Co-Owner & Cidermaker

Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse
The Islands
2487 Mt. St. Michael Rd., Saanichton
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

I’ll be drinking Ruby Rose all summer long! Ruby Rose is infused with rhubarb and rose hips resulting in a gorgeous rosé cider.

What should we pair with it?

This semi-sweet cider pairs fabulously with light patio meals, consider fresh fruit or a creamy brie. You can also use it as a base for a spritzer, sangria or margarita. It is the perfect sip for sunny days!

— Mariel Belmont, Marketing Specialist

Shuswap Cider
100-2090 10 Ave SW, Salmon Arm, BC (in Westgate Public Market)
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Cherry Rose Cider.

What should we pair with it?

A BBq’d ribeye steak covered in black pepper!

— Kailee Ramsell, Cidermaker

Strange Fellows Brewing
East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr.
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

WOODLAND Farmhouse-Style Cider.

What should we pair with it?

Picnics! WOODLAND’s balanced sweet/tannic/dry character is the perfect pairing for all the delicious things that make up a superb picnic: a selection of artisanal cheeses, saucisson, toothsome sourdough baguette, snack-y crackers with full-flavoured dips, pickles and olives…

— Christine Moulson, Storyteller and Picnic Enthusiast

Taves Estate Cidery
Abbotsford
333 Gladwin Rd.
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Let’s go with our Genji’s Goji Cider, which will be available as of mid- to late-summer. The cider is made with Taves grown goji berries and apples. A sweet and spicy cider with a hint of ginger and raspberry is just the thing to help you relax at the end of a busy day and has all you need to keep the doctor at bay.

What should we pair with it?

It’s best enjoyed with salmon, Niçoise salad, roasted duck, or raspberry ice cream.

— Loren Taves, Owner

Windfall Cider
North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade
Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Windfall Rose Blossom – it’s a single varietal cider made with Michelin apples and then blended with elderberry juice.

What should we pair with it?

A beautiful summer risotto made with spring peas and mint.

—Jeff Nairn, Cider Maker

