Sip on Wines from the Spanish Seaside at Dachi’s Albamar Winemaker Dinner, May 25th

On May 25th, our buddies at Dachi restaurant are channeling coastal Spanish vibes, and hosting a special wine dinner with family-run winery, Bodegas Albamar, from the Rías Baixas region of Spain.

This is your chance to get super intimate with winemakers Marie and Elena, from Albamar – roughly translated, it means “by the sea”, in this case the Umia river – and learning all about their region, history and the ethos behind their Atlantic-inspired wines, whilst enjoying a wine-paired five-course dinner prepared by Chef Ben and the rest of the Dachi crew.

It all goes down from 6-10pm on Thursday, May 25th – one seating only! Two things we know about the Dachi crew are that they know good wine, and how to put on a good time. This seems to a case in point. Purchase your tickets ($130 per person) here.