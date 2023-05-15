Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Sip on Wines from the Spanish Seaside at Dachi’s Albamar Winemaker Dinner, May 25th

Portrait

On May 25th, our buddies at Dachi restaurant are channeling coastal Spanish vibes, and hosting a special wine dinner with family-run winery, Bodegas Albamar, from the Rías Baixas region of Spain.

This is your chance to get super intimate with winemakers Marie and Elena, from Albamar – roughly translated, it means “by the sea”, in this case the Umia river – and learning all about their region, history and the ethos behind their Atlantic-inspired wines, whilst enjoying a wine-paired five-course dinner prepared by Chef Ben and the rest of the Dachi crew.

It all goes down from 6-10pm on Thursday, May 25th – one seating only! Two things we know about the Dachi crew are that they know good wine, and how to put on a good time. This seems to a case in point. Purchase your tickets ($130 per person) here.

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
