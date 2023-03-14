Community News / Downtown

Carlino Launches New Aperitivo Hour Showcasing Italian Tradition and Culture

Portrait

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | Downtown’s celebrated Carlino is debuting a new Aperitivo Hour this March, offering a traditional taste of Italian culture and hospitality in the pre-dinner hours. Starting Thursday, March 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, guests are invited to unwind and escape with a bit of la dolce vita with the Michelin Guide-Recommended restaurant’s assorted aperitivo snacks, all complimentary with the purchase of a beverage.

In Italy, Aperitivo is more than your typical Happy Hour. A time-honoured tradition that dates back centuries, Aperitivo has become an after-work ritual – an almost non-negotiable practice for Italians as they transition from the workday to evening over a light Spritz and a few satisfying bites.

Created grazing-board style, Carlino’s Aperitivo Hour will showcase an array of traditional small bites meant to “open up” the appetite ahead of dinner, set up at the restaurant’s hosted front marble table. Carlino’s Aperitivo Hour menu will feature a variety of tasty bites, including, but not limited to:

Charcuterie Boards
A mix of Cured meats, Cheeses, Fruit, Pickles & Crackers

Caprese Skewers
Cherry Tomatoes, Bocconcini, Basil

Herbs and Citrus Marinated Olives

Focaccia

With raising a glass to say “Saluti!” to the end of the day an essential aspect of Aperitivo Hour, Carlino’s well-appointed bar will have a number of beverage options readily available, including Prosecco, bottled spritz cocktails, and bottled non-alcoholic beverages. Guests are also welcome to order from Carlino’s regular beverage menu, which features several aperitivi, negroni, house-crafted cocktails, and zero-proof creations.

No reservations are needed for Carlino’s Aperitivo Hour, and guests may enjoy the daily offering ahead of dinner at the restaurant or simply on its own.

Carlino
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1115 Alberni St . | 604-695-1115 | WEBSITE
Downtown

