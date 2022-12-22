Opening Soon / Chinatown

'Wine School' is Officially In Session in Chinatown, Feb. 1st, 2023

Jenna Briscoe, Kelcie Jones, and Maude Renaud-Brisson of Wine School, opening soon in Chinatown.

Got a bad track record with New Year’s resolutions but itching to mark the fresh year with a personal change? Forget new habits, and hook yourself up with something that’s actually worth holding yourself accountable for: knowledge. Specifically, wine knowledge.

Three wine industry professionals – Jenna Briscoe (GM, Cafe Medina), Kelcie Jones (GM, Elephant), and Maude Renaud-Brisson (Founder, Apero Mode) are opening ‘Wine School‘ to help sort you out.

The new “school” concept will be ready to roll at 265 East Pender Street at the beginning of February. While the school will offer Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) training that hospitality industry professionals rely on for formal accreditation (and have – until now – had to study remotely), what will set Wine School apart will be their “Everyday Wine Classes for Everyday People”. Slated for February and March: ‘Underdogs & Deep Cuts’, ‘Great Love Stories in Wine’, ‘What the Heck is Natural Wine?’, and ‘Wine Pairings ABCS’. Classes take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, from 6-8pm, and range in price from $95-125 each.

Wine School was a concept born during a late-night wine-fuelled conversation centred around issues in the wine industry, including the all-important question: “What could we bring to the wine culture of Vancouver that engaged people outside of the trade?” As Wine School explains it:

“We wanted to dismantle the euro-centric, privileged barriers to entry that seem to go hand in hand with understanding wine. We wanted to divorce what we love and know about wine culture (the agricultural work, the advent of natural wine and willingness to do good for the planet, the way in which history and art and food can be knit together in one neat little package) from what much of the public knows about wine culture: wealthy, stiff […] and judgemental sommeliers.”

What that translates to is a concept that’s geared towards an “open, inclusive, and culturally relevant” educational experience via the guidance and mentorship of some genuinely caring, wine-loving people for folks who are simply interested in learning more about wine, as well as those looking to pursue a career in the wine and hospitality industry. In other words: our kind of school! Class descriptions and registration can be found here. Follow @thisiswineschool on Instagram to keep in the loop about other related news and developments.

265 East Pender Street
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
265 East Pender St.
