Heads Up / Strathcona

Get Cozy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th

Portrait

The cool and rainy Fall days are finally here…Time to fill up on onigiri, wuntun, steam buns and other cozy dishes at ‘Carb Night’, happening in Strathcona for one night only on Friday, November 4th.

The comfort-food-inspired event is a joint effort between The Dumpling King, Matthew Murtagh-Wu, and long-time friend slash Covid-inspired cooking companion, Chef Konrad Noga. Together they’ve whipped up a menu of “yummy, carby, salty snacks”, along with the best beers and wines to enjoy with them on a cool, autumnal evening. Here are some of the dishes you can expect to dig into:

Noga’s Lil Grill Plate
Grilled onigiri and bacon wrapped scallion skewers

Tgod of War Dan Dan Wuntun
(bringing back a cult favourite flavour of the Dumpling King that goes back to the home delivery days)
Fresh Chinatown pork belly ground and put into wun tuns, Sichuanese peppercorn and dark soy dressed in a “dan dan” sauce with pickled Sichuanese Cardamine sprouts. This used to pack the room at Soap with this dish.

Deep Fried Bunz
Jasmine infused condensed milk and fried steam buns

Old Tiger Salad
Northern Chinese herb salad with cilantro, cucumbers, slivered jalapenos and pickled shallots in a chilli oil black vinegar dressing

Squid Game 🙄
Fried humboldt squid with spicy mayo and lots of garlic and chilis for dipping

Stomach rumbling already? The Coho Commissary kitchen (1370 East Georgia St.) will start churning out carb-forward deliciousness this Friday at 5pm, until they sell out. It’s first come, first served, so show up early as well as hungry!

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Get Cozy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th
Get Tickets to Flavours of Hope’s ‘Summer Celebration Market’ This Friday

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

Tracing the Musical Milestones of Roger Collins

Popular

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

We Found the Perfect ‘Odd’ Bottle to Replenish Our Liquor Cabinet With This Season

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Behold Michelin's first-ever tally of Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted star...

60 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Head to Chinatown for the Say Hey ‘House of Haunted Hotdogs’ Halloween Party

For one night only, this Friday, October 28th, the café & deli is re-opening late and getting scary-delicious...
Heads Up / Main Street

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

After a few months of remodelling, cleaning, and menu planning, Mount Pleasant's newest restaurant is ready to roll at 2420 Main Street.
Heads Up / False Creek

Enjoy All the Cooking Action, at the 13th Annual ‘From Farms to Forks’ Tasting Event

On Sunday, November 6th, guests are once again invited to feast your eyes on BC's finest chefs in action, and meet the local growers and producers providing them with their ingredients for inspiration.