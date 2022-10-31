Get Cozy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th

The cool and rainy Fall days are finally here…Time to fill up on onigiri, wuntun, steam buns and other cozy dishes at ‘Carb Night’, happening in Strathcona for one night only on Friday, November 4th.

The comfort-food-inspired event is a joint effort between The Dumpling King, Matthew Murtagh-Wu, and long-time friend slash Covid-inspired cooking companion, Chef Konrad Noga. Together they’ve whipped up a menu of “yummy, carby, salty snacks”, along with the best beers and wines to enjoy with them on a cool, autumnal evening. Here are some of the dishes you can expect to dig into:

Noga’s Lil Grill Plate

Grilled onigiri and bacon wrapped scallion skewers

Tgod of War Dan Dan Wuntun

(bringing back a cult favourite flavour of the Dumpling King that goes back to the home delivery days)

Fresh Chinatown pork belly ground and put into wun tuns, Sichuanese peppercorn and dark soy dressed in a “dan dan” sauce with pickled Sichuanese Cardamine sprouts. This used to pack the room at Soap with this dish.

Deep Fried Bunz

Jasmine infused condensed milk and fried steam buns

Old Tiger Salad

Northern Chinese herb salad with cilantro, cucumbers, slivered jalapenos and pickled shallots in a chilli oil black vinegar dressing

Squid Game 🙄

Fried humboldt squid with spicy mayo and lots of garlic and chilis for dipping

Stomach rumbling already? The Coho Commissary kitchen (1370 East Georgia St.) will start churning out carb-forward deliciousness this Friday at 5pm, until they sell out. It’s first come, first served, so show up early as well as hungry!